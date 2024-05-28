Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  KKR domination in IPL 2024: 5 amazing stats will leave you surprised

KKR domination in IPL 2024: 5 amazing stats will leave you surprised

Livemint

  • KKR won IPL 2024 with a bang but did you know the Shreyas Iyer led franchise never lost a match while chasing this IPL season? Here are a few more interesting facts that showcase KKR's domination during IPL 2024 season

Chennai, May 27 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer celebrate the team's victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 final, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday to clinch the IPL 2024 title, their first in 10 years. The Shreyas Iyer-led franchise set the tone for the season from the outset and carried the momentum right through to the final of the tournament.

Top 5 stats that showcase KKR's domination in IPL 2024:

1) KKR never lost during a run chase:

KKR had the privilege of batting second on five occasions during the 2024 IPL season and the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise emerged victorious on all those occasions.

MatchDateResult
KKR vs  RCBMarch 29KKR won by 7 wickets (16.5 overs)
KKR vs LSGApril 14KKR won by 8 wickets (15.4 overs)
KKR vs DCApril 29KKR won by 7 wickets (16.3 overs)
KKR  vs SRHMay 21KKR won by 8 wickets (13.4 overs)
KKR VS SRHMay 26KKR won by 8 wickets (10.3 overs)

2) Shreyas Iyer did not get out during a run chase:

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer proved to be the backbone of the purple team during the run chase, with the veteran batsman not being dismissed when his team batted second in IPL 2024. In all, Shreyas scored 351 runs in the 14 IPL matches played this season at a strike rate of 146.86 and an average of 39.

3) Andre Russell did not have to bat during chases:

For years, Andre Russell has been the backbone of KKR's batting line-up, with the Caribbean-born batsman relied upon to get his team out of trouble. However, such has been KKR's batting prowess this year that Russell has not even got a chance to bat during run chases this year.

4) Did not take over 17 overs to chase down a total:

KKR dominated their opponents right from the start in IPL 2024 and the extent of that dominance becomes even more apparent when you consider that in all their 5 chase matches, KKR completed the run chase in less than 17 overs.

5) Scored over 60 runs in every powerplay:

The opening pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine gave KKR a great start to the innings throughout the season. While Salt was replaced by Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the last two matches of the season, the domination of the KKR batsmen continued in the first 6 overs.

Such was their supremacy in all the run chases that KKR scored more than 60 runs in the powerplay in all the matches in which they batted second.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!