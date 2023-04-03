KKR in trouble? Shakib al Hasan ruled out for Tata IPL 20232 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:56 PM IST
- Absence of Shakib al Hasan can make big difference in the overall strategy of KKR as during their previous match, loopholes around their batting and bowling were clearly visible
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which is planning to bounce back from the defeat incurred during their first match of the tournament was hit by another blow on Monday as all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has officially communicated his absence for the whole season of IPL. The sources have claimed that the decision came as the Bangladeshi player has some personal reasons and international commitments.
