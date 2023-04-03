Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which is planning to bounce back from the defeat incurred during their first match of the tournament was hit by another blow on Monday as all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has officially communicated his absence for the whole season of IPL. The sources have claimed that the decision came as the Bangladeshi player has some personal reasons and international commitments.

The development can make big difference in the overall strategy of KKR as during their previous match, loopholes around their batting and bowling were clearly visible. Hasan was one of the strong players in KKR and his absence will change a lot of things for the team.

Bangladesh is currently playing against Ireland and has a Test match scheduled for 4 April. Another Bangladesh player Litton Das will join KKR after the completion of the Ireland Test and has confirmed his presence in the team.

In his IPL career, Hasan has played 71 matches and smashed 793 runs. The all-rounder player also has 63 wickets to his name. He was bought by the franchise, at the base price of ₹1.5 crore

During their first match of the tournament against Punjab Kings, the KKR side was seen struggling. Although the bowling side recovered well during the second half of Punjab's innings, the regular fall of wickets kept up the pressure on the batting side. In the end, KKR lost the rain-delayed match by 7 runs (DLS) method.

"Was thinking of using Anukul with the ball but didn't find the right situation for it. Russell not bowling at the death wasn't because of any injury issue. I just felt like going with my five main bowlers. They batted well and judged the wicket better than us. Anything could've happened if the rain didn't arrive. Venkatesh got out unfortunately as we were trying to get ahead on DLS. The shot was on. Overall it was a good game. Plenty of learnings from it. It's only the first game of the season," skipper Nitish Rana said after the match.