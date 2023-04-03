KKR in trouble? Shakib al Hasan ruled out for Tata IPL 2023

"Was thinking of using Anukul with the ball but didn't find the right situation for it. Russell not bowling at the death wasn't because of any injury issue. I just felt like going with my five main bowlers. They batted well and judged the wicket better than us. Anything could've happened if the rain didn't arrive. Venkatesh got out unfortunately as we were trying to get ahead on DLS. The shot was on. Overall it was a good game. Plenty of learnings from it. It's only the first game of the season," skipper Nitish Rana said after the match.

