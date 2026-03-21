KKR's injury woes worsen as Akash Deep ruled out of IPL 2026 with injury: Report

There seems to be no ending to Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) injury woes as India pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an injury. The right-arm fast bowler thus became the second bowler after Harshit Rana is also believed to take no part in the tournament. An official confirmation is awaited.
Based on a Cricbuzz report, a top KKR official confirmed Akash Deep's unavailability for IPL 2026. "Unfortunately, he is out of the IPL, ruled out for the season," the KKR official said. After playing limited matches for Lucknow Super Giants last year due to injury, Akash Deep impressed everyone with his performances in England for India in the Test series.
Following that, the Bengal pacer was picked up by the three-time champions for ₹1 crore at the last year's mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. Akash Deep hasn't reported to the KKR camp in Kolkata at Eden Gardens which started on March 18. The report added that the 29-year-old is at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, undergoing rehabilitation.
However, the extent of Akash Deep's injury is yet to be assertained. Akash Deep has been plagued by injuries al through his India and IPL career. In four seasons so far, Akash Deep played just 14 games since his debut in 2022 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and claimed just 10 wickets.
Earlier on Friday, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar informed that Sri Lankan recruit Matheesha Pathirana will miss the early stages of IPL. Pathirana, who was snapped up by KKR for ₹18 crore at the auction, injured himself in a group stage match against Australia in T20 World Cup 2026.
He is undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain and under the supervision of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). "The latest update that we know is he's obviously with the Sri Lankan cricket board and they took out his rehab. And the latest communication that we've had is, hopefully, somewhere mid-April is when they feel he'll be match fit. That's what we know as of now," Nayar said.
KKR are set to kick their IPL 2026 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The three-time champions will then face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, before facing off against last year's finalists, Punjab Kings, on April 6, also at Eden Gardens. In their fourth IPL match, KKR will face Lucknow Super Giants on April 9 at Eden Gardens.
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