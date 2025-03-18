KKR IPL 2025 complete schedule: List of matches, date, time & venue of Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR IPL 2025 complete schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Mar 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players during a training session ahead of the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.(PTI)

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick-start the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a blockbuster clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Shahrukh Khan co-owned side had won the title last year, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Unlike the previous year, there have been a lot of new faces at the KKR camp, including the captain and mentor. Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to IPL 2024 title, shifted base to Punjab Kings, while title-winning mentor Gautam Gambhir, took up the India head coach's job.

For IPL 2025, KKR got a new mentor in Dwayne Bravo while Ajinkya Rahane replaced Shreyas Iyer as the new captain. The three-time champions also lost destructive opener Phil Salt and pacer Mitchell Starc who went to RCB and Delhi Capitals respectively.

However, KKR will not get the services of pacer Umran Malik, who was ruled out recently due to an injury. Chetan Sakariya has been named as a replacement for Umran Malik.

KKR's full schedule for IPL 2025

DateTimeOppositionVenue
March 227:30 PMRoyal Challengers BengaluruKolkata
March 267:30 PMRajasthan RoyalsGuwahati
March 317:30 PMMumbai IndiansMumbai
April 37:30 PMSunrisers HyderabadKolkata
April 63:30 PMLucknow Super GiantsKolkata
April 117:30 PMChennai Super KingsChennai
April 157:30 PMPunjab KingsNew Chandigarh
April 217:30 PMGujarat TitansKolkata
April 267:30 PMPunjab KingsKolkata
April 297:30 PMDelhi CapitalsDelhi
May 47:30 PMRajasthan RoyalsKolkata
May 77:30 PMChennai Super KingsKolkata
May 103:30 PMSunrisers HyderabadHyderabad
May 177:30 PMRoyal Challengers BengaluruBengaluru
KKR full squad for IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali

First Published:18 Mar 2025, 04:37 PM IST
