KKR IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenarios: What if rain forces no result vs MI?

Heavy rain has brought the crucial IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to a halt at Eden Gardens on Wednesday (May 20). KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first, but play lasted just eight overs with Mumbai Indians at 57/4 (Tilak Varma 7*, Hardik Pandya 7*). Covers are on, and umpires have called for an inspection, raising concerns of a no-result due to persistent showers in Kolkata. This weather twist comes at a make-or-break moment for KKR, who sit eighth on the points table with 11 points from 12 matches.

Current IPL 2026 points table RCB: 18 points (qualified)

GT: 16 points (qualified)

SRH: 16 points (qualified)

RR: 14 points (13 matches)

PBKS: 13 points (13 matches, 1 NR)

CSK: 12 points (13 matches)

DC: 12 points (13 matches)

KKR: 11 points (12 matches, 5 wins, 6 losses, 1 NR)

MI: 8 points (12 matches, already eliminated)

LSG: 8 points (13 matches, eliminated)

KKR sits in eighth place with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.038. They need to finish in the top four to qualify.

What a no-result means for both teams In IPL league rules, a no-result (NR) due to rain awards one point to each side. If the KKR vs MI match is washed out, then KKR will jump to 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, MI will move to 9 points.

This gives KKR a small lifeline without playing. However, it also caps their maximum possible points. KKR’s final game is against the Delhi Capitals on May 24 at home. A win there would take them to 14 points. A loss leaves them stuck at 12, which is certainly not enough for the playoffs.

KKR’s path to qualification with 14 points 1. KKR must beat DC convincingly on May 24 to hit 14 points and boost their NRR.

2. RR must not gain more points. RR has one game left (vs MI on May 24). If RR wins, they reach 16 points and lock fourth place. A loss keeps them at 14.

3. PBKS must drop points. PBKS has one match remaining (vs LSG). If they win, they go to 15 points, eliminating KKR's who can maximum reach to 14 points.

4. CSK and DC must stay below or equal 14 points without overtaking KKR on NRR. Both are on 12 now; DC plays KKR, while CSK has one game left.

Notably, KKR needs a combination of losses from RR, PBKS, and favourable outcomes from CSK/DC matches, plus a strong NRR swing in their final game.

Why Net Run Rate becomes crucial KKR’s current NRR (-0.038) is better than DC’s (-0.871) and CSK’s (-0.016), but worse than RR and PBKS. If multiple teams finish on 14 points, NRR decides the order. A big win against DC could help KKR leapfrog rivals.