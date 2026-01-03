KKR let go Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 squad; Who can replace Bangladesh pacer? 5 potential replacements

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were forced to release their Bangladeshi recruit Mustafizur Rahman before the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The development came in on Saturday after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed the three-time IPL champions to let go Mustafizur, amid the ongoing political storm.

An experienced campaigner in IPL, Mustafizur was bought by KKR during the IPL 2026 mini auction last month in Abu Dhabi for ₹9.20 crores, to fill the void created by Australian left-amm pacer Mitchell Starc's departure. Mustafizur also bowls left-arm.

Pressure was on BCCI over Mustafizur's participation in IPL 2026 after a recent killing if a Hindu man in Bangladesh and India's expression of concern for the safety of minorities there. The criticism extended to KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with some politicians questioning the decision to include Mustafizur in the side.

Confirming the release of Mustafizur, KKR said in a statement that the cricketer has been let go following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the BCCI. “BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” KKR said.

Who can replace Mustafizur Rahman in KKR?

Player Why he fits IPL 2026 base price Spencer Johnson (Australia) The Australian left-armer would be a perfect like-for-like replacement for Mustafizur in KKR. Johnson offers the high left-arm angle and high pace, something KKR currently lack in their fast bowling attack. Notably, Johnson was a part of KKR in IPL 2025, taking just a wicket in four games. Unsold ( ₹ 1.5 cr) Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan) Farooqi is a proven customer in IPL and is one of the best new-ball left-arm pacers in the world. The Afghanistan quick can swing the new ball in both ways and can be KKR's tactical masterstroke. He has improved his death bowling too. In IPL 2025, Farooqi went wicketless in his five matches for Rajasthan Royals. Unsold ( ₹ 1 cr) Chetan Sakariya (India) Sakariya could be KKR's domestic option for a left-arm pacer. The Saurashtra bowler was a part of KKR squad in IPL 2025 as an injury replacement and understands the Indian conditions very well. Playing Sakariya would allow KKR to use an overseas option in batting if needed. Unsold ( ₹ 75 lakh) Luke Wood (England) Another left-arm overseas option for KKR would be England's Luke Wood. A highly sought-after cricketer in overseas franchise leagues, Wood's ‘skiddy’ pace and deceptive slower balls will come handy. Unsold ( ₹ 75 lakh) Jason Behrendorff (Australia) Behrendorff can also also be an option for KKR. With wickets in the powerplay is a priority for all teams in cricket, Behrendorff is the best left-arm swing bowler available. He is exceptionally consistent with the new ball and has already played for Mumbai Indians for two seasons, taking 19 wickets in total. Unsold ( ₹ 1.5 cr)