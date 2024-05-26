Gautam Gambhir is one of the top contenders to replace Rahul Dravid as India’s Head Coach, as per media reports. Now, it has been revealed that Gambhir is also willing to take up the position, but he has one condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gambhir, who presently mentors Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024, is ready to take up the job only if he gets a "selection guarantee", as per Dainik Jagaran. This means that Gambhir will apply for the post only if he is sure to get the job. He doesn't want to be just another applicant for the top post, as per the publication.

On May 26, KKR will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final. GG, who captained the franchise in two successful IPL campaigns in 2012 and 2014, will have the chance to win the trophy for the third time.

The following day, May 27, is the final deadline to apply for the post of head coach of the Indian cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier revealed that Rahul Dravid, currently on extension as Head Coach, would have the chance to reapply for the post.

However, Dravid is apparently not interested in continuing with the role as he wants to devote more time to his family.

Other names like VVS Laxman, Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer and Stephen Fleming have also come up in the contention.

Langer, however, cited the pressure associated with being an India coach.

"But with all these things, the timing has got to be right. I did four or so years with the Australian cricket team. It is all encompassing. It is exhausting. Rahul Dravid will probably tell you the same thing and Ravi Shastri will probably tell you the same thing. The pressure on winning for the Indian team is massive," he said.

