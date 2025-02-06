With England and India are playing their first ODI match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6, India's ODI debutant Harshit Rana picked up three key wickets and its IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders can't keep its calm.

Harshit Rana dismissed Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in his debut ODI match for India at Nagpur.

After Harshit picked up the third wicket in his debut, KKR paid tribute Rana in their unique fashion. KKR took to Instagram and wrote, "𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁-𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿."

Here's the Instagram post by KKR:

Harshit Rana creates all-time unwanted record: Making his ODI debut for India, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana created an all-time unwanted record for India in his first match in the format. He conceded 26 runs in an over, the most by an Indian debutant in ODI cricket.

The KKR speedster leaked 26 runs in the sixth over of the first innings as Phil Salt, slammed three sixes and two fours in the over.

The 26 runs conceded by Harshit are the joint fourth-most conceded by an Indian bowler, behind Ishant Sharma (30), Yuvraj Singh (30) and Krunal Pandya (28), as per stats.

India Vs England, 1st ODI: After choosing to bat first, England have scored 248 runs after losing all its wickets in 47.4 overs.

For England, Phil Salt (43), Jos Buttler (55) Ben Duckett (32) and Jacob Bethall (30*) have contributed in scoring runs.

India's Harshit Rana, and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each, while Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket each. The match is underway.

India vs England 1st ODI: Playing XIs India: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami