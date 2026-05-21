KKR skipper Rahane hails Manishs work ethic, attitude after win over MI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Following his side's win over the Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane hailed veteran batter Manish Pandey on his work ethic while sitting on the sidelines and emphasised how belief helped the Knights bounce back from a disastrous start to the competition.

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From a six-match winless streak to six wins in the past seven games, the three-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, have come a long way, and they are one win away from sealing another playoff spot, depending on how the other results go. During the modest 148-run chase, it was veteran Manish who led from the front, along with some fireworks from Rovman Powell.

Speaking after the match, Rahane said, "That was really important, I was really happy with the way Varun and Sunil were bowling (conceding just 41 runs in eight overs combined). Really happy for Manish, his work ethic and attitude, it is not easy when you are not playing regularly. Today's knock, I am very happy and each and every member is happy for Manish. What has worked for us in the last 6-7 games is being in the moment and taking it one game at a time."

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Coming to the match, KKR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. It was a scorching cameo of 32* in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes from Corbin Bosch, which took MI to 147/8 in 20 overs, with Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi and Cameron Green picking up two wickets each.

In the chase, Manish (45 in 33 balls, with six fours) and Rovman (40 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) top-scored as KKR chased the target in 18.4 overs with four wickets left.

With this win, their sixth in the previous seven games, KKR keep their playoff dream alive and kicking. With six wins and losses each and a no result, KKR are at the sixth place in the points table. While MI is at the ninth spot with four wins and nine losses. (ANI)

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