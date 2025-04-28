KKR to sack head coach Chandrakant Pandit after IPL 2025? Abhishek Nayar set to bigger role? Here’s what report says

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could see wholesome changes in their coaching staff in the upcoming season as head coach Chandrakant Pandit is unlikely to get an extension after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The defending champions are placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table with seven points.
