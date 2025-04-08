KKR told to change Rinku Singh’s batting slot after IPL loss against LSG; ‘avoid taking right-left theory too seriously’

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders narrowly lost against the Lucknow Super Giants as they fell short in a high-scoring thriller. Chasing 239 for a win, KKR fell short by just 5 runs as the home side was just one hit away from a win.

The biggest talking point of the match was KKR’s batting order. The team’s two big hitters Andre Russell and Rinku Singh batted at 7 and 8 respectively, which many social media users felt cost them the game.

With the game slipping away with regular fall of wickets, KKR still had hope with Rinku Singh still in the middle. And he took them to just one hit away from victory as the swashbuckling southpaw played a fighting innings of 38* (15), which included 6 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif led the opposition to this batting order, stating on X: “KKR needs to avoid taking right-left theory too seriously. When chasing 239, you can't play Rusell at No.7 and Rinku at No. 8. Way too late for your big hitters.”

Another user, under Kaif’s post on X, said: “Russell and Rinku should have come before Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep. Could have finished the game in 18-19th over,” while another echoed the sentiment stating: “Rinku Singh is too good a batter to be playing below Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep. This left-right combination is getting too much for KKR now. If they lose this, it’s purely because of the management’s choice of batters. Brainlessness at peak.”

Look at more social media reaction down here:

LSG smash KKR bowlers In the first innings, the defending champions chose to bowl first in the sweltering heat after winning the toss; a move that backfired very quickly. LSG got off to a cracking start as openers Aiden Markram (47 off 28) and Marsh (81 off 48) put together adding 99 runs for the first wicket off just 62 balls.

Pooran came out at 3 after Markram's wicket and tore apart KKR's bowlers as he smashed an unbelievable innings of 87 from just 36 balls, which included seven fours and eight big sixes.

Pooran provided the impetus for a massive target as LSG were 95/0 after the first 10 overs before adding 143 in the last 10 overs with the West Indian southpaw leading the demolition charge.