KKR v GT head to head IPL: Did Gujarat Titans win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens? Full stats

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host the Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in the 39th fixture of the India Premier League season 2025.

Advertisement

The two teams come into this fixture on the back of contrasting results. KKR fell to a demoralising defeat in their last fixture against the Punjab Kings, in Mullanpur.

Meanwhile, GT registered a comprehensive win against the Delhi Capitals in their previous match after chasing 204 with 7 wickets to spare.

Ahead of Monday’s blockbuster game of KKR vs GT in the IPL, let us take a look at some key stats

KKR vs GT: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 4, KKR: 1 win, GT: 2 wins, No Result: 1

Last result: Match abandoned due to rain (May 13, 2024)

KKR vs GT at the Eden Gardens in the IPL Total Matches played: 1

KKR: 0 win

GT: 1 win

Advertisement

Last result: GT won by 7 wickets (April 29, 2023)

KKR’s record at the Eden Gardens in the IPL Total Matches played: 91

Won: 53

Lost: 38

Highest score: 261/6 vs Punjab Kings (April 26, 2024) - PBKS won by 8 wickets

Lowest score: 108 all out vs Mumbai Indians (May 9, 2018) - MI won by 102 runs

KKR vs GT: Most Runs Vijay Shankar (GT) - Matches: 2, Runs: 114, Average: -, Strike Rake: 237.50, Highest Score: 63*

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - Matches: 3, Runs: 111, Average: 37.00, Strike Rake: 156.33, Highest Score: 83

Rinku Singh (KKR) - Matches: 3, Runs: 102, Average: 51.00, Strike Rake: 147.82, Highest Score: 48*

KKR vs GT: Most wickets Mohammed Shami (GT) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 6, Economy: 6.75, Average: 13.50, Best Figures: 3/33

Advertisement

Rashid Khan (GT) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 5, Economy: 9.41, Average: 22.60, Best Figures: 3/37