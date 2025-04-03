KKR v SRH, IPL 2025: Pat Cummins, Travis Head look to avenge last season’s final loss against Kolkata Knight riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, and dashing opener Travis Head, are eager to avenge last season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH are on a four-game losing streak against KKR. The last year's finalists will face off against each other for the first time in IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Hat-trick losses Pat Cummins wants to make amends for last season's loss at the Eden Gardens. SRH narrowly lost their first game of last season to KKR, failure to chase 209. SRH made 204/7 in 20 overs and suffered a narrow 4-run defeat. “We just lost that one, got to make amends for that,” said the SRH skipper.

However, the loss at the final must be the harder one for the Australian to digest. SRH were bundled out for 113, thanks to Mitchell Starc's opening burst. KKR chased the target in just 10.3 overs and lifted their third IPL title.

Current form Travis Head, the marauding opener is treating this game like any other match. “It's a tough venue to play against them”, opined Travis Head. Interestingly, Travis Head has never played an IPL game at the Eden Gardens.

Travis Head is not sweating about his team's current form. “We are probably looking to get back on the board, going into the game like every other,” said Head. SRH have lost their last 2 matches.

The left-hander is in fine form in the ongoing season, smashing 136 runs in 3 matches at an incredible strike rate of 191.54. Head currently sits at number 5 position in the orange cap race.

Pat Cummins has encountered a poor start to the 2025 IPL season, going at an economy of 12.9 runs per over. Cummins has conceded 116 runs in just the 9 overs this season.

KKR v SRH, last four meetings 2024 final - KKR won by 8 wickets (57 balls to spare)

2024 Qualifier 1 - KKR won by 8 wickets (38 balls to spare)

2024 league game - KKR won by 4 runs

2023 league game - KKR won by 5 runs

KKR & SRH, IPL 2025 KKR - LOST, WON, LOST, Standing - 10th