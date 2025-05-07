KKR vs CSK: Cricket Association of Bengal receives bomb threat during IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens - Report

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday received bomb threat via email during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between hosts Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. According to a India Today report, CAB received an email from an unknown ID during the ongoing KKR vs CSK encounter.

The bomb threat comes hours after Indian launched a missile attack at nine terrorists camps in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday, called as Operation Sindoor.

Local police authorities jumped into action immediately and a formal investigation has been launched. The security measures at the Eden Gardens were soon intensified to ensure safety for the players, officials and the supporters who have come to the stadium to witness the game.

KKR ride on Rahane, Russell knocks to post 179/6 Earlier, KKR scored 179/6 after opting to bat first. Captain Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 48 while Andre Russell and Manish Pandey chipped in with 38 and 36 not out respectively.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler with four wickets. The defending champions, who need to win all their remaining matches to stay in the race for the playoffs, have made one change with Manish Pandey coming in for Venkatesh Iyer, who has stitches on his hand.