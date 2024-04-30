KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Philip Salt broke former franchise skipper Sourav Ganguly's 14-year-old in the match against the Delhi Capitals on 29 April. The 27-year-old English opener took the opposition bowlers by storm with his rapid 68-run knock in 33 balls with seven fours and five sixes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of his record-breaking game yesterday, his overall tally of 344 runs in six innings in the ongoing season has helped him surpass Ganguly's record of scoring the most runs at the Eden Gardens in a single season of the IPL.

With this, Salt holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single season at Eden Gardens with 344 runs. Ganguly, the experienced left-handed batter struck 331 runs in seven innings at the Eden Gardens and held the record for 14 years. In 2019, KKR's star all-rounder Andre Russell did come close to Ganguly's record when he struck 311 runs in 7 innings.

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Live Updates KKR vs DC KKR won by seven wickets against the Delhi Capital. After yesterday's win, DC slipped to the sixth spot on the points table with 10 points and a negative run rate of -0.442 while KKR are placed at the second position behind Rajasthan Royals with 12 points and a net run rate of 1.096.

DC will now play their next match on May 7 against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, giving Pant plenty of time to iron out the flaws in his team's batting.

(With inputs from ANI)

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

