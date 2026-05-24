KKR vs DC preview: Kolkata take on Delhi, as well as a mathematical puzzle; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens tonight. This is a high-stakes evening clash under the lights in Kolkata. Both teams arrive with sharply contrasting motivations and very different seasons behind them.

KKR are fighting for their playoff lives and need a strong result. Delhi, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign and are playing without qualification pressure. The atmosphere at Eden Gardens for a must-win KKR game will be electric.

Advertisement

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar. Eden Gardens has a capacity of approximately 66,000 fans. It remains one of the largest cricket stadiums in India.

Head-to-Head Record DC and KKR have faced each other 36 times in the IPL. KKR lead this rivalry convincingly with 20 wins to DC's 15. One match ended without a result. This is one of the oldest and most lopsided rivalries in IPL history.

KKR's highest team total against DC stands at 272. That mammoth score was registered during the 2024 season. Their lowest total against DC is just 97, recorded back in 2012. DC's highest score against KKR is 228, posted during the 2020 season. Their lowest total in this fixture is a poor 98, from 2018.

Advertisement

KKR vs DC Head-to-Head Record

Recent history is overwhelmingly in KKR's favour. KKR are currently riding a dominant 4-match winning streak against Delhi. Their most recent meeting came on 8 May 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. KKR restricted Delhi to 142/8 with their disciplined bowling.

Advertisement

Finn Allen then smashed a sensational 100 off just 47 balls. KKR cruised to an 8-wicket victory with 34 balls to spare. They also swept both 2024 encounters, winning by 106 runs and 7 wickets respectively. DC's last victory in this fixture came in 2023, by 4 wickets.

Team News KKR have suffered a devastating blow ahead of this crucial match. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, their highest run-scorer, is officially out of IPL 2026. He sustained a concussion and a fractured finger during a collision with Varun Chakaravarthy. The injury occurred while attempting a catch against the Mumbai Indians.

With Raghuvanshi sidelined, a replacement is urgently needed behind the stumps. Rookie Tejasvi Dahiya is highly tipped to assume the wicketkeeping gloves. He is also expected to handle middle-order batting responsibilities in Raghuvanshi's absence.

Advertisement

Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after KKR vs MI match

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is managing multiple hairline fractures in his toes and fingers. Despite significant pain, he will continue to anchor the spin department. His commitment to the franchise in a must-win game is remarkable.

Cameron Green has finally hit his peak stride with both bat and ball. He is now anchoring the core of KKR's lineup alongside Sunil Narine and Kartik Tyagi.

Abishek Porel is expected to extend his run as DC's opening batter tonight. He replaced first-choice opener Pathum Nissanka as a tactical shift earlier in the season. This move has pushed explosive overseas batter David Miller down the order.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will lead the charge alongside Porel. DC has the tournament's worst power-play scoring rate of just 8.7. Rahul will be tasked with repairing those concerning statistics tonight.

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc remains the crucial anchor of DC's fast-bowling unit. He will operate alongside Mukesh Kumar and Lungi Ngidi in the pace attack.

Captain Axar Patel will lead a versatile spin lineup tonight. Tripurana Vijay is expected to handle conditions at Eden Gardens alongside him.

Key Players to Watch Sunil Narine (KKR): The veteran mystery spinner remains KKR's ultimate match-winning weapon tonight. He chokes opposition batters in the middle overs with remarkable consistency.

Finn Allen (KKR): The destructive New Zealand opener arrives in the form of his life. He smashed a brutal 47-ball century against the Delhi Capitals in the most recent meeting. That knock single-handedly dismantled DC's bowling attack and settled the contest early. Allen brings fearless, boundary-heavy batting from the very first ball.

Advertisement

Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR): Playing through severe pain, Chakaravarthy's determination is as impressive as his talent. He remains KKR's premier wicket-taking threat with the ball. Eden Gardens offers spin grip in the middle overs, and he will exploit it ruthlessly.

KL Rahul (DC): The elegant Delhi batter carries the heaviest individual burden going into tonight. DC's tournament-worst power play scoring rate of 8.7 is a statistic that must change. Rahul is tasked with anchoring the innings while accelerating early.

Mitchell Starc (DC): The high-priced Australian left-arm speedster spearheads Delhi's entire bowling attack. His swinging yorkers are lethal during the powerplay and at the death. Targeting KKR's explosive top order with early breakthroughs is his primary mission tonight.

Axar Patel (DC): The dynamic Delhi captain will heavily influence this match with his precise finger spin. Eden Gardens is expected to offer grip during the middle overs. That suits Axar's bowling style perfectly.

Advertisement

Pitch and Conditions The evening at Eden Gardens will be warm and incredibly humid throughout. Temperatures during match hours will range from 30°C to 33°C. However, coastal humidity levels will peak between 75% and 90% tonight. That creates a genuinely sticky and muggy atmosphere for players and fans alike.

A steady southern breeze of around 13 to 15 mph will offer minor relief to fielders. Player endurance and hydration management will require careful monitoring across both innings. Rain is not a concern whatsoever tonight. There is a zero probability of precipitation, guaranteeing a full, uninterrupted 40-over contest.

The traditional Eden Gardens track has evolved into a high-scoring batting paradise in IPL 2026. The hard, true surface offers excellent pace and carry throughout the innings. Top-order batters can confidently hit through the line from the very first over.

Advertisement

Fast bowlers will experience a brief window of lateral movement and swing with the new ball under the lights. Once that early phase passes, the pitch becomes progressively more batting-friendly. Spinners will find grip during the middle overs phase, which is a significant tactical detail tonight.

Also Read | Varun Chakaravarthy pinpoints KKR's biggest issue in underwhelming IPL 2026

However, the incredibly fast outfield at Eden Gardens leaves absolutely no margin for error. Square boundaries measuring as short as 60 metres mean even mistimed power shots regularly clear the ropes. The average first-innings score at this venue ranges from 191 to 205 runs. Both teams possess the firepower to challenge those benchmarks.

The single biggest tactical factor tonight is the heavy dew in the second innings. It is expected to arrive after 8:30 PM, which will significantly impact the second innings. Dew will make the ball very slippery and extremely difficult for bowlers to grip.

Advertisement

The importance of this match depends on what happens in the MI vs RR match. If Rajasthan win, this match will have no value for playoff chances. However, if RR lose, KKR will have to win big to beat PBKS’ NRR to qualify for the playoffs.

Playoff scenario If RR win, KKR chances are over; so are for PBKS. But, if the Royals lose, Kolkata must win the DC match by at least 77 runs (for a baseline score of 200).

If KKR scores 225 or more, the required winning margin shifts slightly to 76-75 runs.

If KKR bowl first, they must chase down DC’s target in 12.1 overs. If the scores are tied and KKR seal the win with a six, this window can extend up to 12.4 overs.

Advertisement

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.