KKR vs GT: Injury scare for Sai Sudharsan before IPL 2026 playoffs? Gujarat Titans star retires hurt after hit on elbow

Gujarat Titans suffered an injury scare after opening batter Sai Sudharsan left the field after playing just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their chase of 248 in an crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the main pillars of Gujarat Titans' success in IPL 2026, Sudharsan went down in pain after being hit on the elbow by a Kartik Tyagi delivery.
The incident happened on the final ball of the third over. Having already scored 23 runs in the innings, Sudharsan banged the ball short of the length. Sudharsan went a bit early into the shit and the ball hit thud on his left elbow. The southpaw fell on the pitch and lost his bat, but got up to complete the run. But he went down the ground grimacing in pain.
He immediately removed his gloves and held his left elbow. The Gujarat Titans physio came running and applied an ice pack on his hurt elbow. He finally walked off the ground - retired hurt. Gujarat Titans, who are currently second in the standings, were 42/0 in three overs in the second innings.
Sudharsan has been Gujarat Titans' highest run-getter in IPL 2026 with 501 runs before the KKR vs GT clash. With 23 runs on Saturday at the Eden Gardens, Sudharsan reclaimed the Orange Cap displacing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen (508) with 524 runs from 13 games.
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