KKR vs GT: Injury scare for Sai Sudharsan before IPL 2026 playoffs? Gujarat Titans star retires hurt after hit on elbow

Gujarat Titans suffered an injury scare after opening batter Sai Sudharsan left the field after playing just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their chase of 248 in an crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the main pillars of Gujarat Titans' success in IPL 2026, Sudharsan went down in pain after being hit on the elbow by a Kartik Tyagi delivery.

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The incident happened on the final ball of the third over. Having already scored 23 runs in the innings, Sudharsan banged the ball short of the length. Sudharsan went a bit early into the shit and the ball hit thud on his left elbow. The southpaw fell on the pitch and lost his bat, but got up to complete the run. But he went down the ground grimacing in pain.

He immediately removed his gloves and held his left elbow. The Gujarat Titans physio came running and applied an ice pack on his hurt elbow. He finally walked off the ground - retired hurt. Gujarat Titans, who are currently second in the standings, were 42/0 in three overs in the second innings.

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Sai Sudharsan reclaims IPL 2026 Orange Cap Sudharsan has been Gujarat Titans' highest run-getter in IPL 2026 with 501 runs before the KKR vs GT clash. With 23 runs on Saturday at the Eden Gardens, Sudharsan reclaimed the Orange Cap displacing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen (508) with 524 runs from 13 games.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in