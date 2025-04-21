KKR vs GT IPL match today: Eden Gardens pitch report, Kolkata weather report and more

After a heartbreaking run chase in the last match against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders will be back in action once again this time at their home venue of Eden Gardens. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will aim to forget past demons as they face off against the current number one side in the tournament today: Gujarat Titans.

Ahead of the high-octane, let's take a deep dive into the Eden Gardens stadium pitch report, weather update and head-to-head stats.

Eden Gardens pitch report: The Eden Gardens pitch is likely to help the batsmen with its real bounce and pace, making the ball come off the bat easily. Meanwhile, pacers are likely to get some help from the surface at the start, while spinners traditionally have a role to play in the middle overs.

While there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the pitch at this venue, it remains to be seen whether the curator will listen to KKR's request for a spin-friendly track or continue with the surface he has prepared for all these years.

In the 18 seasons of the IPL, 96 matches have been played at the Eden Gardens, of which the team batting first has won 40 and the team batting second has won 56. The highest total at the venue is 262/2, set by Punjab Kings in chasing down a mammoth total last year.

Kolkata: KKR cricketers Manish Pandey, Varun Chakravarthy, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock during a practice session ahead of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI04_20_2025_000475B)

Kolkata weather report: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a ‘partly cloudy sky’ in Kolkata today with no definite prediction of rainfall. Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 36 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

As per Accuweather, there is a 2% chance of rainfall during the day which drops to 1% in the night, suggesting that there is likely no threat to the match today.

Head-to-head stats: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans have the edge over the defending champions, having won 2 of the 4 matches so far, with KKR winning 1 and the last match between the two sides being washed out due to rain.

However, KKR have a strong record of winning at their home ground, with 53 of the 91 matches played at the Eden Gardens ending in their favour.