KKR vs GT preview: Kolkata meet in Gujarat in must-win match at Eden Gardens; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, 16 May. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Mathematically, Kolkata can still qualify for the playoffs, even though they will need to rely heavily on other results. With 9 points from 11 matches, KKR can get to 15 points if they win their remaining 3 matches. The 4th position will remain open if no 4th team gets to 16 points.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have virtually qualified for the playoffs. They already have 16 points in 12 matches. They have won all of their last 5 matches. Now, their target is to remain in the Top 2 position on the points table.

Match Logistics The match is at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

The stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 68,000. Once, it was the largest cricket ground in Kolkata and the third in the world. Now, Ahmedabad holds the top spot, with Kolkata in 2nd place.

Head-to-Head Record GT and KKR have faced each other 6 times in the IPL. GT dominate the rivalry convincingly, winning 4 matches to KKR's 1. One match was abandoned without a ball being bowled in 2024. GT's highest score against KKR is 204; their lowest is 181. KKR's highest score in this fixture is 207, with a lowest of 148.

GT have won 3 consecutive completed matches against KKR. Their victories span 2022, 2025 and 2026. KKR's solitary win came in a famous 2023 thriller, when Rinku Singh smashed 5 consecutive sixes in the final over.

View full Image View full Image KKR vs GT Head-to-Head Record

GT won the most recent encounter in IPL 2026 at Ahmedabad by 5 wickets with two balls to spare.

Shubman Gill leads GT's run-scoring in this fixture, highlighted by an 86-run knock on 17 April 2026. Rashid Khan remains GT's leading wicket-taker against KKR.

Predicted Playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey (Impact Player).

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sidhu, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (Impact Player).

Team News Varun Chakravarthy is heavily-tipped to return from his leg injury tonight. His partnership with Sunil Narine will be KKR's primary defensive weapon at Eden Gardens. Narine himself reaches a historic milestone tonight, becoming the first overseas player to appear in 200 IPL matches.

This match also marks KKR's 100th IPL game at Eden Gardens. They become only the second franchise after RCB to achieve that landmark at a single home venue.

Left-arm seamer Saurabh Dubey has officially joined the squad as a replacement for the injured Akash Deep.

GT arrive on a clinical 5-match winning streak with a completely-clean bill of health. Shubman Gill's side is unlikely to tinker with their successful combination.

Sai Sudharsan has become the first GT batter to cross 500 runs this season. GT management is closely monitoring the dew factor ahead of the toss. According to IMD, there is a 72-80% possibility of rain tonight.

Key Players to Watch Sai Sudharsan (GT): The southpaw is the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 501 runs. His elite consistency anchors GT's top order throughout every phase.

Shubman Gill (GT): The GT captain enters in blistering form, fresh off an unbeaten 86-run knock in his previous outing. He is GT's tactical and batting leader tonight.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR): The 21-year-old is KKR's top-performing youngster this season with 340 runs and 4 half-centuries.

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Rinku Singh (KKR): The lethal finisher holds a remarkable average of 71.50 this season. He is KKR's designated death-overs finisher against GT's pace-heavy bowling attack.

Sunil Narine (KKR): Sunil Narine plays his historic 200th IPL match tonight. He remains KKR's primary weapon to throttle GT's middle order in the crucial middle overs.

Mohammed Siraj (GT): The pacer has taken 13 wickets this season. His ability to extract swing from a damp, humid Eden Gardens surface will be vital against KKR's openers during the power play.

Pitch and Conditions The current temperature in Kolkata is 33.6°C, with a real feel of 38°C. Relative humidity is at 72% and expected to climb past 80% as night falls. Wind is a negligible southerly breeze at just 1.9 km/h.

Heavy rain hit Kolkata on match eve, but the current radar shows dry conditions over the stadium. A full 40-over game is highly probable tonight.

Eden Gardens has a black-soil track offering strong, consistent bounce. Ground staff have shielded the pitch well following yesterday's rain.

The power play surface should be fast and true, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. Prior rain may offer early grip and bite for spinners during the middle overs.

Massive dew is anticipated in the second innings due to extreme humidity. This will make the ball slippery and extremely difficult for bowlers to grip.