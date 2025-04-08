KKR vs LSG: How to stop Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2025? AI comes up with ultimate solution for bowlers

Nicholas Pooran has been a nemesis for the opposition bowlers in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the most destructive T20 players of the current generation, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vice-captain has already registered three half-centuries in five games and sits atop the Orange Cap leaderboard with 288 runs.
The Trinidad-born West Indies international started his IPL 2025 campaign with a 30-ball 75 against Delhi Capitals, before smashing a 26-ball 70 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His next two scored read 44 (vs Punjab Kings) and 12 (vs Mumbai Indians). On Tuesday the southpaw registered his highest IPL score with an unbeaten 87 off 36 balls against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.
With the kind of form Nicholas Pooran is in at the moment, it is very tough for any bowler to plan against the swashbuckling batter, especially in the shortest format of the game. At Livemint, we asked Google's Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini, formerly known as Bard, on how to stop Nicholas Pooran.
Although challenging but Gemini AI came up with some tactical inputs to counter Nicholas Pooran.
Stay updated on all the action from theIPL 2025. Check theIPL 2025 Schedule, track the latestIPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with theOrange Cap andPurple Cap.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates