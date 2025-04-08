KKR vs LSG: How to stop Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2025? AI comes up with ultimate solution for bowlers

Nicholas Pooran has been a nemesis for the opposition bowlers in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the most destructive T20 players of the current generation, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vice-captain has already registered three half-centuries in five games and sits atop the Orange Cap leaderboard with 288 runs.

The Trinidad-born West Indies international started his IPL 2025 campaign with a 30-ball 75 against Delhi Capitals, before smashing a 26-ball 70 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His next two scored read 44 (vs Punjab Kings) and 12 (vs Mumbai Indians). On Tuesday the southpaw registered his highest IPL score with an unbeaten 87 off 36 balls against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

With the kind of form Nicholas Pooran is in at the moment, it is very tough for any bowler to plan against the swashbuckling batter, especially in the shortest format of the game. At Livemint, we asked Google's Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini, formerly known as Bard, on how to stop Nicholas Pooran.

Although challenging but Gemini AI came up with some tactical inputs to counter Nicholas Pooran.

AI's solution to counter Nicholas Pooran Target him early: Opening bowlers should focus on accuracy and swing to disrupt his rhythm from the first ball.

Opening bowlers should focus on accuracy and swing to disrupt his rhythm from the first ball. Vary Pace and Length: Avoid bowling in his hitting zones consistently. Mix up your pace with slower balls, cutters, and quicker deliveries. Bowl good length deliveries to restrict his scoring opportunities, and then surprise him with short balls or fuller deliveries to keep him guessing.

Spin Variations : Leg-spinners and chinaman bowlers can sometimes trouble aggressive left-handers due to the angle and turn they generate. If you have an off-spinner who can get significant drift and turn, they could be effective, especially if bowled from over the wicket.

: Leg-spinners and chinaman bowlers can sometimes trouble aggressive left-handers due to the angle and turn they generate. If you have an off-spinner who can get significant drift and turn, they could be effective, especially if bowled from over the wicket. Mystery Spin : If your team has a mystery spinner, use them strategically during Pooran's innings. Vary the types of deliveries to exploit any potential weakness.

: If your team has a mystery spinner, use them strategically during Pooran's innings. Vary the types of deliveries to exploit any potential weakness. Field Placement and Traps: Based on the bowler and the situation, set fields that might tempt Pooran into playing risky shots. For example, if he's looking to go over cover, have a sweeper in place. Place agile fielders in positions where Pooran frequently hits, such as deep mid-wicket, long-on, and cover.

Psychological Pressure: Body language: Bowlers and fielders should exude confidence to put Pooran under mental pressure. A few words (without crossing the line of sledging) might distract him.

Body language: Bowlers and fielders should exude confidence to put Pooran under mental pressure. A few words (without crossing the line of sledging) might distract him. Specific Bowler Match-ups: Analyze past matches to see which bowlers have had success against Pooran and use them strategically. If Pooran likes to free his arms, bowlers who can bowl tight lines and prevent him from getting under the ball might be effective.