Kolkata Knight Riders mentor and former Gautam Gambhir on 14 April distributed sweets to reporters after the pre-match press conference for KKR to celebrate Bengali New Year or Poila Baisakh.

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR is all set to face KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at home on Sunday.

"It's new year tomorrow, so we have got sweets for you guys. So please feel free and put some calories on," Gambhir said with a smile before distributing Rasgullas.

Gambhir distributed the sweets answering tough questions on KKR's season so far in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Looking at the current IPL table, KKR stands at the second spot with 3 wins in foour matches and a net run rate of +1.528.

On the contrary, LSG is at the fourth spot with three wins in five matches and has a NRR of +0.436.

KKR vs LSG: Head-to-head records Kolkata and Lucknow have played 3 IPL matches so far, where LSG won all three. KKR are still looking for their first victory against Lucknow. Their highest total against LSG so far is 208, and Lucknow’s highest score against KKR is 210.

At Edens, Kolkata have played 82 matches so far and won 48 of those. KKR's highest total at the Eden Gardens is 232. In the 3 matches that LSG won against KKR, they batted first.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Probable XI Team Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakraborty, Anukul Roy (12th man)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Probable XI Team Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen Ul Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda (12th man)

