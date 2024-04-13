Active Stocks
Gautam Gambhir speaks in favour of Mitchell Starc ahead of KKR vs LSG, says ‘4 games doesn't…'

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir spoke in favour of KKR star player Mitchell Starc. Defending the Australian left-arm quick, Gambhir said that his games in four matches is not going to define his performance

Ahead of KKR vs LSG, Australian cricketer Michell Starc's performance has been questioned for his below-average performance. Responding to a question in the matter, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir has backed the Australian left-arm quick. (ANI)Premium
Ahead of KKR vs LSG, Australian cricketer Michell Starc's performance has been questioned for his below-average performance. Responding to a question in the matter, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir has backed the Australian left-arm quick. (ANI)

Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match in the Indian Premier League (IPL), KKR's superstar pacer Mitchell Starc is facing fans' scrutiny for his below-average performance in the tournament so far. Backing the left-arm quick, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir recently spoke in favour of Starc. Talking about Starc's performance in the present IPL league, Gambhir said that his performance in four games does not make him bad and the overall performance of the team is more important than the individual performance of cricketers.

Mitchell Starc is one of the costliest buys in IPL history. He was bought by the KKR franchise for 24.75 crore. However, his performance in the last four matches has been quite unsatisfactory as he has so far taken just four wickets in IPL 2024. Starc was unable to take any wicket in all the matches except the match against Delhi Capitals, where he managed to return with figures of 2/25.

Published: 13 Apr 2024, 09:59 PM IST
