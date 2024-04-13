Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match in the Indian Premier League (IPL), KKR's superstar pacer Mitchell Starc is facing fans' scrutiny for his below-average performance in the tournament so far. Backing the left-arm quick, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir recently spoke in favour of Starc. Talking about Starc's performance in the present IPL league, Gambhir said that his performance in four games does not make him bad and the overall performance of the team is more important than the individual performance of cricketers.

Mitchell Starc is one of the costliest buys in IPL history. He was bought by the KKR franchise for ₹24.75 crore. However, his performance in the last four matches has been quite unsatisfactory as he has so far taken just four wickets in IPL 2024. Starc was unable to take any wicket in all the matches except the match against Delhi Capitals, where he managed to return with figures of 2/25.

