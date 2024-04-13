Gautam Gambhir speaks in favour of Mitchell Starc ahead of KKR vs LSG, says ‘4 games doesn't…'
KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir spoke in favour of KKR star player Mitchell Starc. Defending the Australian left-arm quick, Gambhir said that his games in four matches is not going to define his performance
Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match in the Indian Premier League (IPL), KKR's superstar pacer Mitchell Starc is facing fans' scrutiny for his below-average performance in the tournament so far. Backing the left-arm quick, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir recently spoke in favour of Starc. Talking about Starc's performance in the present IPL league, Gambhir said that his performance in four games does not make him bad and the overall performance of the team is more important than the individual performance of cricketers.