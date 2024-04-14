KKR vs LSG IPL 2024: Will Nitish Rana return as Kolkata take on Lucknow at Eden Gardens? Whom will he replace?
KKR vs LSG IPL 2024: Nitish Rana has played only one match in the tournament so far. He was injured in the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.
KKR vs LSG IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) at home on April 14. It will be KKR’s 5th match in IPL 2024. They have won 3 matches in the tournament so far, standing at number 2 on the points table. While they have been performing well, a key member of the team has been missing in action: Vice Captain Nitish Rana.