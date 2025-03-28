KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens rescheduled to April 8 - Details

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) home match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, has been rescheduled, the BCCI announced on Friday. The KKR vs LSG clash has now been moved to April 8.

It is to be noted that April 6 will now be a single-header with Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM IST as originally scheduled. April 8 will not be a double-header match day, featuring the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants fixture at 3:30 PM IST.

The evening game on the same day will be between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in New Chandigarh as per the original schedule.

Why KKR vs LSG clash was rescheduled? The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to Ram Navami festivities. April 6 will be celebrated as Ram Navami this year.

Why is Ram Navami celebrated? Ram Navami is a Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, and is a significant day of religious and cultural importance. It is observed on the ninth day of the Chaitra Navaratri, typically falling in March or April.

KKR's journey in IPL 2025 so far Notably, KKR kickstarted their title defence with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens but bounced back with a win over Rajasthan Royals (RR). LSG also started with a loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), before getting a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Uppal Stadium on Thursday.

