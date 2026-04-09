IPL 2026 KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport as Knight Riders aim to break their winless streak?

IPL 2026 KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the 2024 IPL champions, are under early pressure in IPL 2026 as they welcome Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Match 15 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9, 2026. The high-voltage evening encounter is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
After a disappointing start to their IPL 2026 campaign with two losses and one rain-abandoned game, KKR sit near the bottom of the points table with just 1 point and a poor net run rate (-1.964). The home side, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, will be desperate to turn things around in front of their passionate Kolkata crowd, especially with Sunil Narine leading the bowling attack and the batting lineup featuring explosive talents like Rinku Singh and Finn Allen.
On the other hand, LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, have shown mixed form with one win and one loss so far. Bolstered by explosive batters like Pant, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran, plus a potent bowling attack including Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan, the visitors will look to exploit KKR’s shaky start and climb the standings.
Eden Gardens has historically favoured batters, but rain could play a crucial role, potentially leading to a shortened game.
According to AccuWeather, the evening in Kolkata is expected to be mostly clear. Temperatures during the match hours (7 PM to 11 PM IST) will hover comfortably between 26°C and 24°C, dropping gradually after sunset. The chance of rain or precipitation is near zero (0%–2%), with minimal cloud cover (3%–16%) and moderate humidity around 74%.
While the morning and early afternoon saw periods of rain and cloudiness, the weather is forecast to clear up significantly by evening, raising strong hopes for a full, uninterrupted T20 contest. Light winds and possible dew due to high humidity could influence the second innings, but overall, fans and teams can expect a pleasant, rain-free night at Eden Gardens
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match scorecard
Kolkata Knight Riders are chasing their maiden win for this season and on the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are aiming to carry forward the momentum from their previous win.
Here's a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes when it pours on the match day.
Although showers occurred earlier in the day, skies should clear well before the match, offering excellent conditions for a complete T20 game. Light winds combined with possible dew from the humidity may affect the second innings, but fans can look forward to a pleasant, rain-free night at Eden Gardens.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.