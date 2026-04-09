IPL 2026 KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport as Knight Riders aim to break their winless streak?

IPL 2026 KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the 2024 IPL champions, are under early pressure in IPL 2026 as they welcome Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Match 15 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9, 2026. The high-voltage evening encounter is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

After a disappointing start to their IPL 2026 campaign with two losses and one rain-abandoned game, KKR sit near the bottom of the points table with just 1 point and a poor net run rate (-1.964). The home side, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, will be desperate to turn things around in front of their passionate Kolkata crowd, especially with Sunil Narine leading the bowling attack and the batting lineup featuring explosive talents like Rinku Singh and Finn Allen.

On the other hand, LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, have shown mixed form with one win and one loss so far. Bolstered by explosive batters like Pant, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran, plus a potent bowling attack including Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan, the visitors will look to exploit KKR’s shaky start and climb the standings.

Eden Gardens has historically favoured batters, but rain could play a crucial role, potentially leading to a shortened game.

KKR vs LSG: Weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the evening in Kolkata is expected to be mostly clear. Temperatures during the match hours (7 PM to 11 PM IST) will hover comfortably between 26°C and 24°C, dropping gradually after sunset. The chance of rain or precipitation is near zero (0%–2%), with minimal cloud cover (3%–16%) and moderate humidity around 74%.

While the morning and early afternoon saw periods of rain and cloudiness, the weather is forecast to clear up significantly by evening, raising strong hopes for a full, uninterrupted T20 contest. Light winds and possible dew due to high humidity could influence the second innings, but overall, fans and teams can expect a pleasant, rain-free night at Eden Gardens

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match scorecard