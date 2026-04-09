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IPL 2026 KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport as Knight Riders aim to break their winless streak?

KKR VS LSG LIVE Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Stadium, Kolkata. Get live weather updates, rain forecast, toss news, and ball-by-ball coverage here.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated9 Apr 2026, 05:58:09 PM IST
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KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE
KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE(ANI Pic Service)

IPL 2026 KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the 2024 IPL champions, are under early pressure in IPL 2026 as they welcome Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Match 15 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9, 2026. The high-voltage evening encounter is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

After a disappointing start to their IPL 2026 campaign with two losses and one rain-abandoned game, KKR sit near the bottom of the points table with just 1 point and a poor net run rate (-1.964). The home side, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, will be desperate to turn things around in front of their passionate Kolkata crowd, especially with Sunil Narine leading the bowling attack and the batting lineup featuring explosive talents like Rinku Singh and Finn Allen.

On the other hand, LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, have shown mixed form with one win and one loss so far. Bolstered by explosive batters like Pant, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran, plus a potent bowling attack including Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan, the visitors will look to exploit KKR’s shaky start and climb the standings.

Eden Gardens has historically favoured batters, but rain could play a crucial role, potentially leading to a shortened game.

KKR vs LSG: Weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the evening in Kolkata is expected to be mostly clear. Temperatures during the match hours (7 PM to 11 PM IST) will hover comfortably between 26°C and 24°C, dropping gradually after sunset. The chance of rain or precipitation is near zero (0%–2%), with minimal cloud cover (3%–16%) and moderate humidity around 74%.

While the morning and early afternoon saw periods of rain and cloudiness, the weather is forecast to clear up significantly by evening, raising strong hopes for a full, uninterrupted T20 contest. Light winds and possible dew due to high humidity could influence the second innings, but overall, fans and teams can expect a pleasant, rain-free night at Eden Gardens

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match scorecard

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9 Apr 2026, 05:58:09 PM IST

KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE: Both teams look geared up for a highly-anticipated clash

Kolkata Knight Riders are chasing their maiden win for this season and on the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are aiming to carry forward the momentum from their previous win.

9 Apr 2026, 05:55:05 PM IST

KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE: Scenes from the morning at Eden Gardens on the match day

Here's a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes when it pours on the match day.

9 Apr 2026, 05:43:31 PM IST

KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport in KKR vs LSG game?

Although showers occurred earlier in the day, skies should clear well before the match, offering excellent conditions for a complete T20 game. Light winds combined with possible dew from the humidity may affect the second innings, but fans can look forward to a pleasant, rain-free night at Eden Gardens.

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9 Apr 2026, 05:43:31 PM IST

KKR VS LSG, Kolkata weather LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

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