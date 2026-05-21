Yesterday KKR vs MI, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians game?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a remarkable four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 65 on Wednesday (May 20) at Eden Gardens. Chasing a modest 148, KKR reached the target in 18.5 overs, winning with seven balls to spare. This victory pushed KKR to 13 points from 13 games, while MI stayed rooted at the bottom of the table with just four wins.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bowl first under the lights. The decision paid off as Eden Gardens offered early help to the bowlers. A brief rain delay interrupted play when MI were 57/4 in the eighth over, but the match resumed without overs lost. The low-scoring affair tested both teams' depth, but KKR's disciplined bowling and smart batting sealed the deal.

Mumbai Indians' batting collapse MI got off to a shaky start and never recovered. Openers Ryan Rickelton 6 (7) and Naman Dhir 0 (3) fell in the same over to Cameron Green, leaving the score at 17/2 after 3 overs. Rohit Sharma 15 (13) and Suryakumar Yadav 15 (6) tried to accelerate but departed cheaply, sinking MI to 41/4 inside six overs.

Hardik Pandya (26 off 27) and Tilak Varma (20 off 32) added some stability, but Sunil Narine struck again, removing Pandya with a classic off-spinner. Late resistance came from Corbin Bosch, who smashed an unbeaten 32 off just 18 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Yet, the total of 147/8 in 20 overs felt below par on a good batting surface. KKR's spinners and pacers shared the wickets evenly, with Green, Saurabh Dubey, and Kartik Tyagi each picking two.

Kolkata Knight Riders' controlled chase Chasing 148 should have been straightforward, but MI's bowling kept it interesting. Finn Allen fell early for 8, and Rahane (21 off 17) departed soon after. At 54/3, pressure mounted. That's when Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell took charge. Their partnership steadied the ship, with Pandey playing a composed knock and Powell providing the power.

Jasprit Bumrah, bowling his usual magic, dismissed Pandey for 45 off 33 balls (six fours). Powell fell for 40 soon after, but lower-order contributions from Tejasvi Dahiya (11) and Rinku Singh (9 not out) guided KKR home safely. Anukul Roy remained unbeaten on 4 as the hosts crossed the line comfortably.

Standout performances Manish Pandey earned Player of the Match for his match-winning 45, anchoring the chase with calm and class. Narine's spell of 4-0-13-1 was pure gold, proving once again why he is one of the IPL's greatest. For MI, Bosch shone with both bat and ball, taking 3/30 while finishing not out at the crease.