KKR vs MI preview: Kolkata take on Mumbai in must-win match amid injury concerns; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, 20 May. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Kolkata had a nightmarish first half of IPL 2026. They went without a win in their first 6 matches. Then, the path to recovery has been steady. They have won 4 out of their last 5 matches. With 11 points in 12 matches, KKR may still qualify for the playoffs by winning their remaining 2 matches.

Advertisement

Mumbai, on the other hand, have already been eliminated. They have won only 4 out of 12 matches so far. However, they have won 2 out of their last 3 games. Winning this match will salvage some of their pride.

Match Logistics The match is at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

The venue has a seating capacity of around 68,000 fans. It is one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world.

Head-to-Head Record KKR and MI have faced each other 36 times in the IPL. Mumbai Indians dominate the rivalry with 25 victories. KKR have managed just 11 wins in return. No match between the two sides has ended without a result.

Advertisement

KKR's highest team total against MI is 232, scored in April 2019. Andre Russell's explosive innings drove that record score at Eden Gardens. Their lowest score in this fixture is just 67 all out.

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head Record

MI's highest score against KKR is 224, posted in March 2026. Their lowest total in this fixture is 108 all out.

Advertisement

In recent seasons, MI won by 6 wickets this year and by 8 wickets in 2025. KKR won both fixtures in 2024. MI won the 2023 encounter by 5 wickets.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Sunil Narine achieves historic feat during SRH vs KKR match

Rohit Sharma leads all run-scorers in this fixture with 1,045 runs at 41.8. Sunil Narine tops the wicket charts with 27 dismissals against MI. Jasprit Bumrah holds the best bowling figures of 5/10.

Predicted Playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani (Impact Player).

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar (Impact Player).

Advertisement

Team News Mumbai Indians receive two major boosts ahead of tonight's clash. Captain Hardik Pandya has fully recovered from back spasms. He missed the previous match in Dharamsala but trained heavily in Kolkata.

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav also returns after missing the Punjab Kings game. He had taken a personal leave to be with his newborn child.

KKR face significant injury concerns ahead of this must-win encounter. Primary spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is in doubt due to a sore foot. He was seen limping during training, making his selection a game-time decision.

Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is set to miss out entirely. The Sri Lankan pacer injured his left calf after bowling just 8 deliveries against the Gujarat Titans.

Key Players to Watch Sunil Narine (KKR): Narine is Mumbai's historical nemesis with 31 career wickets in this fixture. His ability to stifle MI's power hitters will be crucial tonight.

Advertisement

Ryan Rickelton (MI): Rickelton has scored 430 runs at an average 47.78 this season. He operates at a strike rate of over 190.27. His highest score this year is 123*.

Finn Allen (KKR): The Kolkata opener brings a devastating strike rate of 221.38 at the top of the order. In his debut IPL season, he has already hit 28 fours and 27 sixes.

Cameron Green (KKR): The Australian import has scored 316 runs at a strike rate of 150.48 this year. He has also taken 5 wickets despite missing the first few games as a bowler.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI): SKY returns with his unmatched 360-degree shot-making ability. He is yet to find his touch this year, averaging just 17. However, his strike rate remains high at 144.44.

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah (MI): Jassi holds 25 career wickets against KKR. His career-best spell of 5/10 came against this very opposition.

Pitch and Conditions Eden Gardens features a flat, heavily batting-friendly surface. The average first-innings score at this venue in IPL 2026 is 202 runs.

Small square boundaries of 63-64 metres and a fast outfield favour big scoring. Chasing teams hold a strong historical advantage at this ground.

Conditions will be oppressive and physically exhausting for players tonight. High humidity is expected to trigger an early dewfall. Humidity levels will climb to as high as 85% during the second innings.

Heavy dew is anticipated to arrive around the 12th over of the chase. This will make the ball slippery and difficult for spinners to grip.

Advertisement

From 7-9 PM, skies will be clear, with occasional clouds, and temperatures will range from 33–31°C. Rain chances stand at 25% throughout the evening. Captains are strongly favoured to bowl first at this venue.

This match is way more important for KKR than for Mumbai. Will Ajinkya Rahane’s boys be able to keep the playoff hopes alive? We’ll know in a few hours.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.