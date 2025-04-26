KKR vs PBKS head to head IPL: How have Punjab Kings fared against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens? Full stats

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings in Match 44 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, today (Saturday, April 26). The two teams have faced each other in 34 prior IPL meetings, with the hosts holding a 21–13 advantage. However, PBKS have won three of the last five encounters.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated26 Apr 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine is the highest wicket taker in the rivalry between KKR and Punjab Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine is the highest wicket taker in the rivalry between KKR and Punjab Kings (PTI)

A packed Eden Gardens awaits today’s high-voltage Indian Premier League clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings as the hosts will be out looking for ‘revenge’.

The last time the two teams met, PBKS successfully defending a small total of 111 as they bowled out the defending champions for 95 in an exceptional bowling performance at Mohali, on April 15.

Also Read | IPL KKR vs PBKS: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today

The home side will welcome PBKS to a stadium where they’ve enjoyed significant success in this rivalry. However, recent record suggests Saturday's match at the Eden Gardens could be a tighter contest.

Ahead of the blockbuster KKR vs PBKS game at IPL 2025, let us take a look at some of the key numbers

KKR vs PBKS: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Matches played: 34

KKR wins: 21

PBKS wins: 13

Despite KKR’s clear historical edge in this rivalry, PBKS have won three of the last five encounters.

Also Read | KKR vs PBKS IPL match today: Eden Gardens pitch report, Kolkata weather and more

KKR vs PBKS: Head to Head at Eden Gardens in the IPL

Matches played: 13

KKR wins: 9

PBKS wins: 4

Wins Batting first: KKR 3, PBKS 1

Wins Chasing: KKR 6, PBKS 3

Last meeting at Eden (April 26, 2024): PBKS successfully chased 262 to win by 8 wickets, which was the highest successful chase in the history of the tournament.

Also Read | IPL KKR vs PBKS prediction, fantasy team: Who’ll win Kolkata vs Punjab match?

KKR’s Record at Eden Gardens (All Opponents)

Matches played: 84

Wins: 49

Losses: 35

Highest total: 261/6 vs Punjab Kings (April 26, 2024) - PBKS chased it down in 18.4 overs to win by 8 wickets.

Lowest total: 119/9 vs Chennai Super Kings (April 20, 2013) - CSK won by 4 wickets.

KKR vs PBKS: Most runs

Gautam Gambhir (KKR) - Matches: 15, Runs: 492, Average: 44.72, Strike Rate: 121.78, Highest Score: 72*

Robin Uthappa (KKR) - Matches: 14, Runs: 432, Average: 33.69, Strike Rate: 142.67, Highest Score: 70

Andre Russell (KKR) - Matches: 13, Runs: 438, Average: 36.00, Strike Rate: 200.00, Highest Score: 70*

KKR vs PBKS: Most wickets

Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 25, Wickets: 34, Economy: 7.02, Average: 20.02, Best Figures: 5/19

Piyush Chawla (PBKS/KKR) - Innings: 24, Wickets: 24, Economy: 7.90, Average: 26.41, Best Figures: 3/18

Umesh Yadav (KKR) - Innings: 12, Wickets: 19, Economy: 7.44, Average: 17.63, Best Figures: 4/23

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsKKR vs PBKS head to head IPL: How have Punjab Kings fared against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens? Full stats
MoreLess
First Published:26 Apr 2025, 12:31 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.