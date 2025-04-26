KKR vs PBKS head to head IPL: How have Punjab Kings fared against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens? Full stats

A packed Eden Gardens awaits today’s high-voltage Indian Premier League clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings as the hosts will be out looking for ‘revenge’.
The last time the two teams met, PBKS successfully defending a small total of 111 as they bowled out the defending champions for 95 in an exceptional bowling performance at Mohali, on April 15.
The home side will welcome PBKS to a stadium where they’ve enjoyed significant success in this rivalry. However, recent record suggests Saturday's match at the Eden Gardens could be a tighter contest.
Ahead of the blockbuster KKR vs PBKS game at IPL 2025, let us take a look at some of the key numbers
Matches played: 34
KKR wins: 21
PBKS wins: 13
Despite KKR’s clear historical edge in this rivalry, PBKS have won three of the last five encounters.
Matches played: 13
KKR wins: 9
PBKS wins: 4
Wins Batting first: KKR 3, PBKS 1
Wins Chasing: KKR 6, PBKS 3
Last meeting at Eden (April 26, 2024): PBKS successfully chased 262 to win by 8 wickets, which was the highest successful chase in the history of the tournament.
Matches played: 84
Wins: 49
Losses: 35
Highest total: 261/6 vs Punjab Kings (April 26, 2024) - PBKS chased it down in 18.4 overs to win by 8 wickets.
Lowest total: 119/9 vs Chennai Super Kings (April 20, 2013) - CSK won by 4 wickets.
Gautam Gambhir (KKR) - Matches: 15, Runs: 492, Average: 44.72, Strike Rate: 121.78, Highest Score: 72*
Robin Uthappa (KKR) - Matches: 14, Runs: 432, Average: 33.69, Strike Rate: 142.67, Highest Score: 70
Andre Russell (KKR) - Matches: 13, Runs: 438, Average: 36.00, Strike Rate: 200.00, Highest Score: 70*
Sunil Narine (KKR) - Innings: 25, Wickets: 34, Economy: 7.02, Average: 20.02, Best Figures: 5/19
Piyush Chawla (PBKS/KKR) - Innings: 24, Wickets: 24, Economy: 7.90, Average: 26.41, Best Figures: 3/18
Umesh Yadav (KKR) - Innings: 12, Wickets: 19, Economy: 7.44, Average: 17.63, Best Figures: 4/23
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.