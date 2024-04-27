KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Abram Khan's reaction to Shreyas Iyer's dismissal goes viral, netizen say ‘stole the show’
Abram Khan's disappointed look after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal goes viral, while Punjab Kings secure a historic win led by Bairstow's century against KKR.
Kolkata Knight Riders posted a mammoth total of 261 runs in their encounter against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardena stadium on Thursday. During the encounter there were a few special knocks from some KKR batters including opners Sunil Narine and Phil Salt who provided a thumping start to the innings, followed by some quick fire knocks by Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russel and skipper Shreyas Iyer.