Kolkata Knight Riders posted a mammoth total of 261 runs in their encounter against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardena stadium on Thursday. During the encounter there were a few special knocks from some KKR batters including opners Sunil Narine and Phil Salt who provided a thumping start to the innings, followed by some quick fire knocks by Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russel and skipper Shreyas Iyer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coming to bat in the later part of the innings, skipper Shreyas Iyer looked in great touch and hit the PBKS bowlers for runs aroudn the ground. Iyer scored 28 runs off the 10 balls he faced at a strike of 280 before being finally dismissed by PBKS' Arshdeep Singh.

While it has become a common sight for fans to see KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan is often seen in an animated avatar cheering for his team, it was turn for SRK's son Abram Khan to spring into action on Thursday. A video of Abram Khan's disappointed look after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal has gone viral on social media with netizens applauding the love for the game shown by the little Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bairstow led Punjab secure record breaking win: Meanwhile, KKR were beaten by 8 wickets on Thursday despite scoring the highest ever T20 total at the Eden Gardens stadium. Interestingly, the match witnessed 42 sixes being hit in total while all the four openers went on to score half centuries.

For Punjab Kings, Prabhsimran Singh (54 off 20 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (108 off 48 balls) provided an explosive start to the innings. While Riley Riley Roussow (26 off 16 balls) and Shashank Singh's (68 off 28 balls) aggressive knocks meant that Punjab Kings chased down the highest ever total in an IPL match and winning the match with ease with 8 balls to spare.

