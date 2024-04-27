Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced a heartbreaking defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday by a massive 8 wickets. Riding on the strong backs of Jonny Bairstow's lightning century, Punjab Kings chased the big target of 262, the highest in the history of the T20 format. KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, who is usually very animated in the dugout, was silently watching KKR bowlers get punished by Jonny Bairstow and young Shashank Singh.

But at one point, Gautam Gambhir looked very upset with the decision of the on-field umpires and was seen having an animated chat with the fourth umpire, who was seen calmly explaining the rules. The incident occurred during the 14th over of KKR's innings, when Andre Russel was batting on the crease and tried to steal a run from an overthrow. The on-field umpire denied the single to Andre Russel as he had already called it over after the fielder picked the ball.

Gautam Gambhir disagreed with the umpire's decision and was seen engaging in a heated conversation with the fourth umpire. The KKR mentor fiercely kept his point across and then walked back to his seat, still looking unhappy.

'No point crying…'

After a massive defeat, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said there is no point in crying about the defeat. As the IPL 2024 approaches towards the playoffs, the team must find innovative ways to win games, he said.

"Yes it's going to be tough, but you got to find innovative and new ways for the next four weeks at least, it (this season) is going to be there that long, so no point crying about it. Everything was already in the batter's favour, I feel sorry for the bowlers as it's gone more towards their side now. But those are the facts, the realities. My way to deal with this would be to find a way to land a punch back at the batters," Doeschate said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!