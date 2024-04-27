KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir's heated exchange with fourth umpire over denied single against PBKS. Watch
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir looked very upset with the decision of the on-field umpires and was seen having an animated chat with the fourth umpire, who was seen calmly explaining the rules
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced a heartbreaking defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday by a massive 8 wickets. Riding on the strong backs of Jonny Bairstow's lightning century, Punjab Kings chased the big target of 262, the highest in the history of the T20 format. KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, who is usually very animated in the dugout, was silently watching KKR bowlers get punished by Jonny Bairstow and young Shashank Singh.