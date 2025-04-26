KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Prabhsimran Singh scripts history, becomes first uncapped PBKS batter to complete 1000 runs

Prabhsimran Singh became the first uncapped batter to score 1000 runs for Punjab Kings in IPL. Prabhsimran also registered his 2nd best score in Indian Premier League.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published26 Apr 2025, 09:04 PM IST
Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed 83 off 49 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata
Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed 83 off 49 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata(REUTERS)

Prabhsimran Singh bats right-handed. The picture we have used in this article is to show that he can bat left-handed as well. Prabhsimran Singh's audacious hitting was in full display in Punjab Kings' away game against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.

Prabhsimran smashed his 2nd best score (83 off 49) in IPL and narrowly missed his 2nd IPL century. Had he reached the landmark, he would have been the first uncapped batter to hit two centuries in Indian Premier League. However, the dashing opener achieved one more landmark as an uncapped player. He became the first uncapped batter to score 1000 runs for Punjab Kings.

Most runs for Punjab Kings in IPL

 

 

BatterInningsRuns
KL Rahul552548
Shaun Marsh692477
David Miller771850
Mayank Agarwal591513
Glenn Maxwell681342
Chris Gayle411339
Wriddhiman Saha491115
Mandeep Singh581073
Prabhsimran Singh431048
Kumar Sangakkara341009

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsKKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Prabhsimran Singh scripts history, becomes first uncapped PBKS batter to complete 1000 runs
MoreLess
First Published:26 Apr 2025, 09:04 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.