KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Prabhsimran Singh scripts history, becomes first uncapped PBKS batter to complete 1000 runs

Prabhsimran Singh bats right-handed. The picture we have used in this article is to show that he can bat left-handed as well. Prabhsimran Singh's audacious hitting was in full display in Punjab Kings' away game against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.

Prabhsimran smashed his 2nd best score (83 off 49) in IPL and narrowly missed his 2nd IPL century. Had he reached the landmark, he would have been the first uncapped batter to hit two centuries in Indian Premier League. However, the dashing opener achieved one more landmark as an uncapped player. He became the first uncapped batter to score 1000 runs for Punjab Kings.