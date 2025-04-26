KKR vs PBKS: Rain stops play at Eden Gardens during Kolkata Knight Riders’ chase against Punjab Kings

Rain stopped play at Eden Gardens on Saturday during Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) chase against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The interruption came into place just after the first over in the chase with KKR at 7/0 in reply to Punjab Kings' total of 201/4 in 20 overs. The entire ground has been covered.

Sunil Narine (4 not out) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1 not out) were the KKR batters at the crease when the rain stopped play.

What happens if KKR vs PBKS gets washed out In case of a washout, both teams will share a point each which will take Punjab Kings to fourth spot at fourth spot with 11 points. KKR will remain at seventh with seven points.

Earlier, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh smashed fifties and shared a 120-run opening-wicket stand as Punjab Kings scored a challenging 201/4. While Arya made 69 off 35 balls, Prabhsimran scored 83 off 49 balls as the KKR bowlers toiled without success till12th over.

Vaibhav Arora (2/34), Varun Chakravarthy (1/39) and Andre Russell (1/27) were the wicket-takers for KKR. Earlier, PBKS made two changes, bringing in Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai in place of Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett.