KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: What happened when Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens last time?

In just 11 days, Kolkata Knight Knight (KKR) and Punjab Kings are playing again in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). While Punjab Kings defended 111 in Mullanpur against KKR, the return clash will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, the same venue where the Punjab-based franchise chased the highest-ever run chase in the history of IPL.

Interestingly, the last time KKR hosted Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens was on April 26, 2024. Exactly a year later, the three-time champions are once again hosting the same opponent in in IPL 2025.

What happened during KKR vs PBKS last time in IPL? A lot has changed for both teams from the last time they played each other in IPL at the Eden Gardens. Shreyas Iyer, who is leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, was at the opposite side in the 2024 edition. Punjab Kings also boast a lot of new faces this year from last time.

Opting to bowl first on a Friday evening last year, KKR were off to a flier with Phil Salt and Sunil Narine going bonkers against the opposition bowlers with a 138-run stand for the opening wicket in just 10.2 overs. While Salt scored a 37-ball 75, Narine got dismissed for 32-ball 71.

Andre Russell (24), Shreyas Iyer (28) and Venkatesh Iyer (39) also contributed with useful knocks to power KKR to 261/6 in 20 overs. With such a mammoth total, Punjab Kings had a mountain to climb.

But the then Sam Curran-led side had other plans. Prabhsimran Singh (54) and Jonny Bairstow put up a 93-run stand for the first wicket before the former was dismissed. Rilee Rossouw (26) couldn't do much but it was the partnership between Bairstow and Shashank Singh that led Punjab Kings to record the highest-ever run chase with eight balls left.

The Englishman remained not out for 108 off just 48 balls with eight fours and nine sixes. But more than Bairstow's innings, it was all about Shashank's 28-ball 68 not out powered by a couple of fours and eight sixes that took KKR by surprise.