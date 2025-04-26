KKR vs PBKS IPL match today: Eden Gardens pitch report, Kolkata weather report and more

Ajinkya Rahane led Kolkata Knight Riders would be looking to avenge the loss in Mullanpur as they take on the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens satdium today. This is the second game played between these two sides this season with KKR losing the first game by 16 runs.

Shreyas Iyer led PBKS, on the other hand, would look to get back to winning ways after facing a 7 wicket defeat at the hands of RCB in their last match.

Eden Gardens pitch report: The Eden Gardens pitch is likely to help the batsmen with its real bounce and pace, making the ball come off the bat easily. Meanwhile, pacers are likely to get some help from the surface at the start, while spinners traditionally have a role to play in the middle overs.

While there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the pitch at this venue, it remains to be seen whether the curator will listen to KKR's request for a spin-friendly track or continue with the surface he has prepared for all these years.

In the 18 seasons of the IPL, 97 matches have been played at the Eden Gardens, of which the team batting first has won 41 and the team batting second has won 56. The highest total at the venue is 262/2, set by Punjab Kings in chasing down a mammoth total last year.

The last match at the venue was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans where the visitors managed to post a total of 198 runs in their 20 overs. A lack of dew in the second innings paired with an ordinary batting effort led to KKR losing the match by 16 runs.

KKR vs PBKS: Head-to-head Matches played: 34

KKR won: 21

PBKS won: 13

Kolkata Weather report: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively. Meanwhile, the weather forecast predicts mostly clear skies with hot and humid weather in Kolkata today.

According to Accuweather, there is a 2% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 5% during the night.