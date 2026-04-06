KKR vs PBKS, Match 12 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Monday, 6 April, at 7:30 PM IST in Match 12 of IPL 2026. The contrast in form could not be starker.

KKR have suffered back-to-back defeats, losing to MI at Wankhede and then getting hammered by 65 runs at their own home by SRH. Against Hyderabad, they were bowled out for 161 while chasing 227.

PBKS, meanwhile, have won both matches. They beat the Gujarat Titans and then chased down CSK's 210 at Chepauk in 18.4 overs.

Tonight, it’s a desperate home side vs the tournament's in-form team. Eden Gardens has seen bigger hypes, but rarely a fixture with this much urgency on one side and momentum on the other.

Match Logistics The match takes place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Monday, 6 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on JioHotstar (subscription required). Eden Gardens holds 68,000, the third-largest cricket stadium in the world. KKR's home crowd is one of the loudest in the sport.

Head-to-Head Record

KKR lead the all-time head-to-head record 21-13 from 35 IPL matches, including 1 no-result. At Eden Gardens specifically, KKR hold a dominant 9-3 home record against PBKS. However, recent seasons have sharply shifted the balance.

In the last 5 completed meetings, PBKS lead 3-2. And, the 2 most recent encounters produced remarkable results. In 2024, PBKS chased down KKR's 261 at Eden Gardens with 8 wickets in hand. It was the highest successful run chase in IPL history.

View full Image View full Image KKR vs PBKS head-to-head records

In 2025, PBKS defended just 111 to bowl KKR out for 95 at Mullanpur. It was the lowest successful defence in IPL history. Both records, in opposite directions, came against KKR.

Sunil Narine leads all wicket-takers in this rivalry with 36 wickets. It’s the most any bowler has taken against a single opponent in IPL history.

There’s an added subplot. Shreyas Iyer led KKR to the 2024 title before moving to PBKS for 2025. That adds a personal edge to every meeting between these sides.

Team News Predicted XI

KKR remain without Harshit Rana (knee surgery, out for the season), Akash Deep (lower-back stress injury) and Matheesha Pathirana (calf strain, expected back mid-April). The bowling attack remains thin and untested.

The bigger concern emerging from the first two games is Cameron Green, KKR's ₹25.2 crore buy. The Australian all-rounder has been a major disappointment with the bat. In the last game, however, he was run out due to a misunderstanding. He is still not available to bowl due to a back issue.

KKR's probable XI: Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane open, with Cameron Green at No. 3, Angkrish Raghuvanshi at No. 4, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh in the middle order. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy anchor the bowling. They are supported by Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani and Anukul Roy.

PBKS come in with no injury concerns and full squad depth. Their probable XI: Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh open, with Cooper Connolly at No. 3, Shreyas Iyer at No. 4, and Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis and Nehal Wadhera in the middle order. The bowling attack features Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Key Players to Watch

Blessing Muzarabani was rough in Match 2 at Wankhede but still took 4 wickets at Eden Gardens against SRH. The Zimbabwean speedster will look to remove the dangerous Priyansh Arya with the new ball. The first ball of his powerplay contest could define the innings' trajectory.

Priyansh Arya took just 11 balls to score 39 against CSK, hitting 3 fours and 4 sixes. He comes in with extraordinary confidence. He is the one batter who can end a KKR power play before it even starts.

Vijaykumar Vyshak leads the IPL 2026 wicket charts with 5 wickets from 2 matches. He is among the tournament's highest wicket-takers at this stage. His ability to get sharp, back-of-a-length deliveries to move is a real threat to KKR's batting unit.

Varun Chakravarthy has gone wicketless in both KKR matches. It’s an alarming return for a bowler of his reputation. The off-form started in the T20 World Cup 2026 itself. KKR desperately need him and Narine to rediscover their spin bowling form.

Pitch Report

Surface + grass: Eden Gardens has hosted 100-plus IPL matches and has undergone significant changes. Once a spin-dominated surface, it has evolved into a flat, batting-friendly track in recent seasons. The outfield is quick. While the straight boundaries stretch to 78 metres, the square boundaries of 66–68 metres are short enough to punish any width.

New ball (3-4 overs): Pacers can extract carry and some early movement with the new ball. The first 3-4 overs remain the bowlers' best opportunity before the pitch flattens out completely.

Middle overs: Eden Gardens in IPL 2026 has already been a high-scoring venue. Spinners have exerted control in the middle overs, then late in the innings. The pitch has returned to producing more turns than in recent seasons.

Dew + toss call: Chasing teams have won 57 of the last 101 IPL matches at Eden Gardens, making bowling first the preferred option. April night matches see significant dew setting in by the 12th over. That makes the ball difficult to grip and significantly assists chasing sides. A captain should bowl first if he wins the toss.

Par score range: The average first-innings IPL score at Eden Gardens is around 165. But, modern scoring rates push this considerably higher. In IPL 2026 so far, the ground has seen a high-scoring game. So, 200-plus is a realistic target, but a challenging one to defend against dew.

On 6 April, there's a 51% chance of rain in Kolkata. IPL fans will have a close watch at the sky.

Match Prediction

Grok’s winner: Punjab Kings

Top Factors:

PBKS’s superior current momentum versus KKR’s back-to-back defeats. = PBKS’ significantly stronger and fuller bowling resources against KKR’s depleted attack.

Recent head-to-head shifts strongly favour PBKS, including extreme results against KKR.

Eden Gardens' dew factor and chasing advantage suit PBKS’s demonstrated chasing ability. Google Gemini’s winner: Punjab Kings

Top Decisive Factors

Extreme Form Disparity: PBKS maintain a 100% win record (2-0), including a successful 210-run chase at Chepauk, whereas KKR are winless (0-2) and suffered a massive 65-run home defeat.

Depleted and Unstable Bowling Attack: Kolkata are missing 3 frontline pacers (Rana, Deep, Pathirana) and their marquee signing, Cameron Green, is unavailable to bowl. This leaves their attack "thin and untested" against an in-form batting unit.

Historical Psychological Dominance: PBKS hold the most recent "extreme" records in this fixture, including the highest successful chase in IPL history (261) at this specific venue and the lowest successful defence (111) against KKR.

Squad Depth and Balance: PBKS enters with "no injury concerns" and a balanced overseas contingent (Jansen, Stoinis, Bartlett), while KKR’s middle order is heavily reliant on domestic talent due to the underperformance and physical limitations of their primary international stars. ChatGPT’s winner: Punjab Kings

Top Factors

Current form vs structural decline: PBKS have 2 wins from 2, including a 210 chase at Chepauk. Kolkata Knight Riders have lost both matches and failed in both batting and bowling phases.

Bowling depth differential: PBKS field a complete attack: Arshdeep, Jansen, Vyshak, Bartlett, Chahal. KKR are missing multiple pacers and lack depth beyond Narine–Varun.

KKR spin unit out of form: Varun Chakravarthy is wicketless in 2 matches. On a surface where middle-overs control is critical, this removes KKR’s primary strength.

Proven success in extreme match scenarios: PBKS chased 261 at Eden Gardens in 2024. They also defended 111 in 2025 against the same opponent. This shows adaptability across conditions.

Dew-driven chasing advantage aligns with PBKS strength: At Eden Gardens, chasing wins 57% of matches. PBKS have already demonstrated high-pressure chasing efficiency this season.

Where to Watch

The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 7:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.