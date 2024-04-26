KKR vs PBKS: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt's brilliant start power Kolkata Knight Riders to 261/6 after 20 overs
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders' score could have been much higher, but the middle order batters failed to capitalize on the good start
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Sunil Narine, the surprise factor introduced by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024, continues to maintain his brilliant form as he provided his team with another strong start against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Phil Salt and Sunil Narine's 138-run opening partnership laid a strong foundation for KKR, which ended up with another high score of 261/6 after 20 overs. This score could have been much higher, but the middle-order batters should have capitalized on the excellent start.