KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Sunil Narine, the surprise factor introduced by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024, continues to maintain his brilliant form as he provided his team with another strong start against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Phil Salt and Sunil Narine's 138-run opening partnership laid a strong foundation for KKR, which ended up with another high score of 261/6 after 20 overs. This score could have been much higher, but the middle-order batters should have capitalized on the excellent start.

Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar struck in the 11th over, finally clinching a breakthrough in the game. His dismissal of Sunil Narine (71) after a magnificent knock marked a significant turning point. Soon, Punjab's stand-in skipper Sam Curran dismissed Phil Salt (75) to provide his team with another crucial wicket.

Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russel displayed resilience in stabilizing KKR's innings after two back-to-back wickets. Their cautious play took the team's score beyond 200, and then Punjab's pacer Arshdeep Singh got rid of the most significant threat for their team- he clinched Andre Russel's wicket.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer intentionally walked to the crease as he slammed three sixes and 1 four to score 10-ball 28 runs before Arshdeep Singh struck to take him out.

Rinku Singh, who has yet to display his potential in the IPL 2024, couldn't do much today. In the final over, Harshal Patel clinched his wicket, while Venkatesh Iyer got run out on the final delivery of the innings. KKR posted a high target of 262 runs for Punjab Kings.

Prabhsimran Singh's strong start…

Chasing a whopping target of 262 runs, Punjab Kings openers- Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow began with a bang as the duo slammed some early sixes and fours to create pressure on Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers. Prabhsimran Singh slammed five sixes and 4 fours to hit 54 runs on just 20 balls but was dismissed on the last ball of powerplay in a silly runout.

After Prabhsimran Singh's wicket, the speed of Punjab Kings innings has slowed down, and it remains to be seen how they steer the innings from here.

