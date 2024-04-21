Royal Challengers Bangalore on 21 April lost to Kolkata Knight Rider in a thrilling Indian Premier League match by just 1 run at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Batting first, KKR batters scored a whopping 222 runs after losing 6 wickets. In return, RCB, despite fighting well, could only score 221 and lost all of its wicket in 20 overs.

RCB's star batter Virat Kohli made headlines with his on-field antics on matchday 36, while visiting the den of the Gautam Gambhir-mentored Kolkata Knight Riders side.

Tricking the Eden crowd, Kohli marked his bowling run-up in the KKR innings as he removed his purple cap before he started marking his run-up. But then he stationed himself at mid-off as pacer Mohammed Siraj took charge of the RCB bowling attack.

When Kohli enjoyed his brief interaction with KKR opener Sunil Narine, commentators were heard saying, "Kohli told him that I am coming with the ball. Just like Pushpa-style."

Later when Kohli met Gambhir after the match, he also flashed a big smile and warmly embraced his former India teammate.

Both Kolhi and Gambhir's brief post-match chat attracted attention of IPL fans on social media.

KKR took to X and wrote, "Game recognizes game."

Also, Gambhir lauded the 'phenomenal' RCB side. He wrote, "Phenomenal display of character by RCB today."

Last over thriller: In the last over, RCB need 21 runs to win the match. With Karn Sharma hitting two sixes off Starc in the 20th over, it appeared that RCB will win the match, but Starc took an impressive catch to dismiss Sharma. Following this, Lockie Ferguson was run out on the final ball as KKR outclassed RCB by one run.

IPL Points table: After the RCB vs KKR match, RCB stands at the bottom of the table, winning just one out of 8 matches played. It has a net run rate of -1.046.

On the contrary, KKR remained to secure it second spot after winning 5 of 7 matches played. They have a NRR of +1.206.

