The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick-off with a blockbuster opening game between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (March 22).

Historically, both KKR and RCB have shared a great rivalry in the IPL. Notably, this is only the second time KKR and RCB will be playing the opening match of an IPL. The first time both these teams faced each other was during the inaugural IPL match back in 2008 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. KKR had won that game.

KKR vs RCB head-to-head in IPL KKR and RCB have faced 34 times in 17 IPL seasons so far. Interestingly, the Kolkata-based franchise enjoy a a huge 20-14 head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

KKR vs RCB IPL records KKR's highest score vs RCB: 222/6 in IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens

RCB's highest score vs KKR: 221 in IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens

KKR's lowest score vs RCB: 84/8 in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi

RCB's lowest score vs KKR: 49 all out in IPL 2017 at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders records at Eden Gardens KKR enjoy a healthy advantage at Eden Gardens, winning 52 out of 88 games played at their home. The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise lost 36 games at the venue. During their triumphant IPL 2024 season, KKR had a formidable run at the Eden Gardens, winning five out of seven games. In fact, KKR scored their highest-ever IPL total last year when they put up 261/6 with Sunil Narine scoring a hundred. However, Punjab Kings managed to chase down the target in a thriller.

RCB's records at Eden Gardens Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played just 13 matches at Eden Gardens, winning just five and losing eight from 2008 to 2024. In fact, RCB's highest (221) and lowest (49 all out) scores in IPL have come at this iconic venue, and interestingly, both against Kolkata Knight Riders.