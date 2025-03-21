KKR vs RCB head-to-head in IPL: How did Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru fare at Eden Gardens?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick-off with a blockbuster opening game between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (March 22).
Historically, both KKR and RCB have shared a great rivalry in the IPL. Notably, this is only the second time KKR and RCB will be playing the opening match of an IPL. The first time both these teams faced each other was during the inaugural IPL match back in 2008 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. KKR had won that game.
KKR and RCB have faced 34 times in 17 IPL seasons so far. Interestingly, the Kolkata-based franchise enjoy a a huge 20-14 head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
KKR's highest score vs RCB: 222/6 in IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens
RCB's highest score vs KKR: 221 in IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens
KKR's lowest score vs RCB: 84/8 in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi
RCB's lowest score vs KKR: 49 all out in IPL 2017 at Eden Gardens
KKR enjoy a healthy advantage at Eden Gardens, winning 52 out of 88 games played at their home. The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise lost 36 games at the venue. During their triumphant IPL 2024 season, KKR had a formidable run at the Eden Gardens, winning five out of seven games. In fact, KKR scored their highest-ever IPL total last year when they put up 261/6 with Sunil Narine scoring a hundred. However, Punjab Kings managed to chase down the target in a thriller.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played just 13 matches at Eden Gardens, winning just five and losing eight from 2008 to 2024. In fact, RCB's highest (221) and lowest (49 all out) scores in IPL have come at this iconic venue, and interestingly, both against Kolkata Knight Riders.
A total of 93 IPL matches have been played at Eden Gardens. Out of those, teams chasing have won 55 times while teams batting first won 38 times.