KKR vs RCB IPL 2024: Check out the top performers of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru so far in this tournament.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 21. Let’s take a look at the top performers in each team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata Knight Riders This time, KKR have an unlikely candidate as their highest run-scorer: Sunil Narine. In his 6 innings so far, the West Indian all-rounder has scored 276 runs, with the highest score being 106. His strike rate is 187.75 as he has hit 26 fours and 20 sixes so far.

Also Read: KKR vs RCB; who’ll win Kolkata vs Bengaluru clash on April 21? Fantasy team, pitch report and more Next in line are Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer. Salt has scored 201 in his 6 innings with a strike rate of 151.12. Iyer has had a muted performance so far, with 140 runs in 6 innings. His strike rate is not at par with the best in the game, 122.80. Andre Russell (128 runs in 4 innings) did not get many chances. But, when he did, he scored at the strike rate of 200.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunil Narine also leads the bowling attack for KKR. He has taken 7 wickets so far at an average of 23.57. His economy is impressive at 6.87. Another spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is the next. He has also taken 7 wickets with an average of 28.57. His economy is 9.09.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru The standout performer for RCB in this IPL season so far is Virat Kohli. He is the current Orange Cap holder with 361 runs in 7 innings. His strike rate is 147.34, with the highest score being 113 not out.

Also Read: ‘Jhappi laga liya…’ Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir in animated chat on eve of KKR vs RCB clash at Eden Gardens RCB captain Faf Du Plessis has scored 232 runs in 7 innings with a strike rate of 154.66. He is followed by Dinesh Karthik. In his 6 innings so far, DK has turned out to be an explosive finisher, with 226 runs under his name. His strike rate is 205.45 and he has remained unbeaten thrice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru haven’t had the best tournament with their bowling yet. Yash Dayal, with 5 wickets in 6 innings, is their best bowler so far. Glenn Maxwell, who is unlikely to play against KKR, has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings. So has Mohammed Siraj in 6 innings.

