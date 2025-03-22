KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Jio Hotstar live streaming viewership surges over 40.9 crore as RCB wins first match

KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is contesting against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, March 22, at the Eden Gardens Stadium. After winning the toss RCB decided to bowl first against the Kolkata team.

According to the live cricket score data, RCB won against KKR after scoring 177 runs in 16.2 overs on Saturday. In the first innings, KKR scored 174 runs with the loss of eight wickets.

Cricket Viewership on Jio Hotstar Today's KKR vs RCB match in the IPL 2025 is streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, and as of the end of the game, more than 40.9 crore (409 million) people have viewed the first match of the tournament on the entertainment platform.

According to the BARC data cited in a Hindustan Times report, Disney Star (Now known as Jio Hotstar) registered 44.8 crore viewers for the first 22 days (26 matches) of IPL 2024. The tournament witnessed 18,800 crore minutes of total watch time on television.

Before the IPL 2025 began, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was a huge success for the OTT platform. Viewers broke all previous records, and India bagged another international win for the nation.

The Champions Trophy 2025 finals alone, the India vs New Zealand match, witnessed more than 90.1 crore (901 million) viewers on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, breaking earlier records. The entire 2025 tournament outperformed the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by 23 per cent, according to ICC official data.

Jio Hotstar Jio Hotstar subscription comes in two segments for the ad-supported plans. Meanwhile, premium plans allow users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate, according to the official Jio Hotstar data.