Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025: After a glitzy Opening Ceremony, RCB have won the toss and decided to bowl first against KKR in the first match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Spencer Johnson is making his debut for KKR.
KKR vs RCB playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt(w), Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live: Dayal keeps it tight in Kolkata
KKR have been caught off-guard early in the IPL 2025 opener. After a wicket in the first over, Yash Dayal starts with just one run in his first six balls. KKR 5/1 (2)
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood strikes in first over
OUTTTT!!!! Quinton de Kock gets an inside edge only for Jitesh Sharma to take a diving catch. What an entertaining first over here. Suyash Sharma will be a much relieved man now. KKR 4/1 (1)
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025: QDK Dropped
DROPPEDDDD!!!!! After a sweet boundary from QDK, the South African gets a top edge only for Suyash Sharma to put down. How costly that bis going to be? Notably, Suyash represented KKR in the last season.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live score: Time for Game Time
Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami and Jay Shah ring the Eden bell to start the proceedings. Expectedly, Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine are opening the batting for KKR. Josh Hazlewood is opening for RCB.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025: RCB win toss, opt to bowl
Time for toss. Rajat Patidar and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle for the toss. RCB win the toss and opt to bowl.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live Score: Can KKR continue their winning momentum against RCB?
KKR are unbeaten in the last four encounters against RCB. Can they make it five?
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live: Spencer Johnson makes KKR debut
With the Opening Ceremony done and dusted, time for real action. Spencer Johnson gets his debut cap for KKR. Toss coming up soon.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025: Disha, Karan set the stage on fire
While Disha Patani and Karan Aujla set the stage on fire, RCB's Lungi Ngidi and Jacob Bethell are sat next to each other watching the opening ceremony.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live: Shreya Ghoshal takes the centre stage
Shahrukh Khan opens the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony in a swag before Shreya Ghoshal takes the centre stage with her melodious voice at the iconic Eden Gardens.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025: Eden Gardens gears up for Opening Ceremony
Both KKR and RCB players have arrived at the stadium. Eden Gardens is gearing up for the big Opening Ceremony.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live: Virat Kohli craze at Eden Gardens
Virat Kohli has turned cricket into his world.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025: Virat Kohli to play 400th T20 match
Virat Kohli will be playing his 400th T20 match when he takes the field against KKR today. He will thus become the third Indian to play 400 T20s after Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik. Interestingly, Kohli had also featured in IPL's first-ever match between KKR and RCB back in 2008.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live: Covers has been removed at Eden Gardens
Good news for all the cricket fans in Kolkata. The skies are clear and the cover has been removed too.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live: All set for big opener today
All set for the big opener today.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025: KKR's record at season-opening IPL matches
So far, KKR have played six season-opening matches in IPL. Out of the six matches, KKR have won five times.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live: The craze for Virat Kohli and RCB is unmatchable.
The craze for Virat Kohli and RCB is unmatchable.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 LIVE: Craze for RCB & Kohli at Eden Gardens
One of the major takeaways from the scenes outside the Eden Gardens is that the craze for RCB and Virat Kohli. Although it is a home match for KKR, but the craze for RCB is super.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 live: Why Eden Gardens is special for Rajat Patidar?
Eden Gardens is very special for Rajat Patidar. It was back at this venue in 2022 that the then RCN rookie got his maiden IPL hundred against LSG in the Eliminator. Among the names that time like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis, Patidar stook tall with a 112 of just 54 balls including 12 fours and seven sixes. Three years later, Patidar is starting his IPL captaincy journey at the same venue.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 live: Fans have started coming in for IPL opener
The KKR vs RCB clash is still atleast four hours to go but the scenes outside Eden Gardens is crazy as fans have already started to come in for the match and the opening ceremony.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025: Spencer Johnson over Anrich Nortje?
Coming from an injury, which forced Anrich Nortje to miss SA20 and the Champions Trophy, there is a little chance that the South African be a part of the playing XII. Australian Spencer Johnson looks to make the XII, considering the left-arm angle and the variety he offers.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 live score: IPL's firsts in history
Do you know about IPL's firsts? Don't worry. We have got you covered.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live: Kolkata weather now
At the moment, there is no rain but the sun is out. Although there are few dark patches of clouds over the stadium, hopefully the skies clear out before the toss.
Kolkata Weather Live: Shahrukh Khan to KKR team
“God bless you. Please be healthy, be happy. And thank you Chandu (Chandrakant Pandit) sir for looking after them. Welcome aboard to the new members. Thank you Ajinkya for joining us and being our captain, god bless you. I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us. God bless you all."
Kolkata Weather LIVE: Sun is shining bright
Good news for all the fans in Kolkata. The sun is shining bright now before the IPL 2025 opener.
Kolkata Weather LIVE: One of the best stadiums - Eden Gardens
Eden Gardens is the one of the most well equipped stadiums in India with proper drainage system and the covers for the entire ground. If there is no heavy showers, then the match will take place at Eden Gardens.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather LIVE: Why Kolkata is under Orange Alert?
A trough has been created extending from Central Odisha to Vidarbha and the win influence over eastern India. Due to this, the weather situation in Bengal is unstable. To add more to that, an anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is adding more complexity.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather LIVE: King Khan's message to KKR
The Boss has arrived at the E-Den to cheer for his Knights.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather LIVE: Training cancelled
In case you missed it, the training sessions of both the teams on March 21, were cancelled due to rain at the Eden Gardens.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather LIVE: History of KKR vs RCB opening clash
This is the second time KKR and RCB playing an opening match of an IPL season. The first time, it was during the opening match of IPL on April 18, 2008.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather LIVE: What happens if the KKR vs RCB clash is washed out?
If the KKR vs RCB match is washed out, both teams will share one point each.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather LIVE: Orange alert for Kolkata on March 21 and 22
The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Kolkata.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather LIVE: Rain in Kolkata
Kolkata has been experiencing rain for the last two days. Even, today, it rained at the City of Joy. Although rain has stopped but the threat has not gone completely.
KKR VS RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather LIVE: Hello & Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of IPL 2025 between KKR and RCB.