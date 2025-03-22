Kolkata Police has announced traffic restrictions around Eden Gardens and the Maidan area for the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match on March 22. This is the opening match of the season.

Khudiram Bose Road, North Brooke Avenue and Goshto Pal Sarani will be completely closed from 4 PM to 1 AM. No vehicles will be allowed to pass.

Before the match begins, the movement of goods vehicles will be restricted on all roads near Eden Gardens from 4 PM to 1 AM.

Goods vehicles travelling from Howrah towards Posta Market via Strand Road or St. Georges Gate Road will not be stopped. However, they will not be allowed to halt near Eden Gardens.

Traffic movement of goods vehicles will also be controlled near Victoria Memorial on match days. This includes parts of AJC Bose Road between DL Khan Road and Cathedral Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers’ Lane.

Vehicles from South Kolkata to BBD Bagh will be rerouted via RR Avenue or Jawaharlal Nehru Road-Bentinck Street. Similarly, traffic in North and East Kolkata will be diverted via Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Mango Lane, and Central Avenue.

From SN Banerjee Road, vehicles will be redirected through RR Avenue and Old Court House Street to Esplanade Row East.

Motorcyclists are advised to use AJC Bose Road, St. Georges Gate Road, Strand Road, SN Banerjee Road and RR Avenue.

Travelling from South Kolkata to Howrah will be diverted via Hastings Crossing, AJC Bose Road Crossing and Mayo Road Crossing.

On March 22, the bus stops at Band Stand and Auckland Road will be temporarily shifted to Kiran Shankar Roy Road, Esplanade Row East, and the Central Bus Terminal.

KKR vs RCB today: No Parking zones No taxis, buses or other vehicles will be allowed to park near Eden Gardens.