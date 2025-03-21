IPL fever is in full swing with the first match of the cash rich league all set to begin on 22 March featuring Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the party in Kolkata may be cut short on Saturday as rain threat looms large.

Kolkata weather report for 22 March: According to Accuweather, Kolkata has a high chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening on 22 March. The website predicts a 90% chance of rain - lasting for about 2 hours - and a 54% chance of thunderstorms.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted lightning, rain and thunderstorms in Kolkata till 22 March due to an anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

IPL 2025 opening ceremony in Kolkata: Prior to the match, the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will also take place at the Eden Gardens from 6pm. The star-studded ceremony could see many famous names including Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla and Arijit Singh.

Kolkata will be hosting an IPL opening ceremony for the first time after 2015. As per the rules, the team that wins the IPL title hosts the Grand Opening Ceremony, the tournament opener and the final at its home ground the following year. Eden Gardens will also host the final on 25 May.

The performances at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will be a mix of dance, live music, laser show along with some performances showcasing the art and culture of West Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries are expected to attend the IPL 2025 opening ceremony.