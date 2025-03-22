IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan kisses Rinku Singh as he greets KKR players in new video; netizens react | Watch

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, in the dressing room ahead of their scheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The Bollywood superstar individually greeted every player of the team, and shared hugs with them. A video clip of the moment was released on the official Instagram handle of KKR, who captioned the video: “Surprise, Surprise! The King is back”

Earlier, when Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata on Friday, the superstar waved at his fans gathered outside the arrivals of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and blew kisses before getting into the car.

Watch King Khan greets team KKR ahead of match with RCB:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were touched by King Khan's gesture towards his team, and the “hearts” were shared across social media platforms to show appreciation for his gesture.

“What Charisma. SRK,” a fan said.

“The King khan for a reason,” declared another fan.

Another fan said: “This man has an aura of another universe. Never going to be declined but always rising.”

“Genuine,” declared a fan.

“Our impact players here,” quipped another fan.

Why is Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata? Shah Rukh's team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is set to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the IPL 2025 today at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

KKR vs RCB Their clash reminded many of 2008's inaugural game, in which Brendon McCullum hit a record 158 runs against RCB while representing KKR.

Both squads have experienced a change in leadership, with Ajinkya Rahane assuming command of KKR and Rajat Patidar at the helm of RCB. RCB is eager to end its string of defeats against KKR, as it has been unsuccessful in its last four meetings with them.

Both teams' spin bowling attacks will be in focus. While KKR's in-form duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, backed by an experienced Moeen Ali and a young Anukul Roy, is on one side, the RCB attack relies on Krunal's experience, who has delivered fine performances in domestic cricket.